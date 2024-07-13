CBS Reveals Fall 2024 Premiere Dates

CBS today announced fall premiere dates for its five new and 15 returning series for the 2024-25 primetime schedule. The official “CBS PREMIERE WEEK” kicks off with a full week of original episodes beginning Monday, Oct. 14 with the 22ndseason premiere of NCIS, and two hours of the new drama NCIS: ORIGINS starring Austin Stowell as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs and narrated by Mark Harmon.

The fall lineup includes two special “Sneak Peeks” prior to CBS PREMIERE WEEK: The new Thursday night drama series MATLOCK, starring Kathy Bates, on Sunday, Sept. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) with a strong lead in from the 57th season premiere of 60 MINUTES, and the new Wednesday night action-adventure reality competition series THE SUMMIT, set in the New Zealand Alps and hosted by Manu Bennett, on Sunday, Sept. 29 (9:00-10:30 PM, ET; 8:30-10:00 PM, PT) with a powerful lead in following an NFL ON CBS doubleheader and an original 60 MINUTES.

In addition, the hit reality series SURVIVOR debuts its 47th season with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, Sept. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), and BLUE BLOODS returns in CBS PREMIERE WEEK for its 14th and final season on Friday, Oct. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). TV’s #1 series TRACKER returns Sunday, Oct. 27 .

The following is the “Sneak Peeks” and CBS Premieres Schedule:

(**All times are ET/PT unless noted). (Bold series titles denote season premieres or sneak peeks.)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR (47th season premiere) *Regular 8:00-9:30 PM timeslot begins Wednesday, Sept. 25.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

9:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS (37th season premiere) *Regular 10:00-11:00 PM timeslot begins Saturday, Sept. 28.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES (57th season premiere) 8:00-9:00 PM MATLOCK (Sneak Peek) *Regular 9:00-10:00 PM Thursdaytimeslot begins Oct. 17

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

7:00-7:30 PM, ET NFL ON CBS doubleheader 7:30-9:00 PM, ET 7:00-8:30 PM, PT 60 MINUTES *90 minute episode 9:00-10:30 PM, ET 8:30-10:00 PM, PT THE SUMMIT (Sneak Peek) *Regular 9:30-11:00 PM Wednesday timeslot begins Oct. 16. 10:30-11:30 PM, ET 10:00-11:00 PM, PT BIG BROTHER (original episode)

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

7:00-8:00 PM 8:00-10:00 PM 10:00-11:00 PM NFL ON CBS doubleheader AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS (AMAs) BIG BROTHER (original episode)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9

8:00-9:30 PM SURVIVOR 9:30-11:00 PM THE SUMMIT (encore of first episode)

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER (original episode) 9:00-10:00 PM MATLOCK (encore of first episode) 10:00-11:00 PM ELSBETH (rebroadcast)

SUNDAY, OCT. 13

7:00-8:30 PM 60 MINUTES *90 minute episode 8:30-10:00 PM BIG BROTHER (season finale)

CBS PREMIERE WEEK – MONDAY, OCT. 14 8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (22nd season premiere) *Regular 9:00-10:00 PM timeslot begins Monday, Oct. 21. 9:00-11:00 PM NCIS: ORIGINS (series premiere) *Regular 10:00-11:00 PM timeslot begins Monday, Oct. 21. TUESDAY, OCT. 15 8:00-9:00 PM FBI (seventh season premiere) 9:00-10:00 PM FBI: INTERNATIONAL (fourth season premiere) 10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (sixth season premiere) WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16 8:00-9:30 PM SURVIVOR 9:30-11:00 PM THE SUMMIT (second episode) THURSDAY, OCT. 17 8:00-8:30 PM GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE (series premiere) 8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTS (fourth season premiere) 9:00-10:00 PM MATLOCK (second episode) 10:00-11:00 PM ELSBETH (second season premiere) FRIDAY, OCT. 18 8:00-9:00 PM S.W.A.T. (eighth season premiere) 9:00-10:00 PM FIRE COUNTRY (third season premiere) 10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (Return of remaining episodes of 14th final season) MONDAY, OCT. 21 8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (seventh season premiere) 8:30-9:00 PM POPPA’S HOUSE (series premiere) 9:00-10:00 PM NCIS 10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: ORIGINS SUNDAY, OCT. 27 7:00-7:30 PM, ET NFL ON CBS doubleheader 7:30-8:30 PM, ET 7:00-8:00 PM, PT 60 MINUTES 8:30-9:30 PM, ET 8:00-9:00 PM, PT TRACKER (second season premiere) *Regular 8:00-9:00 PM timeslot begins Sunday, Nov. 3 9:30-10:30 PM, ET 9:00-10:00 PM, PT THE EQUALIZER (fifth season premiere) *Regular 9:00-10:00 PM timeslot begins Sunday, Nov. 3 As previously announced, the returning series THE AMAZING RACE and new series WATSON and HOLLYWOOD SQUARES are currently planned for the second half of the 2024-25 broadcast season.