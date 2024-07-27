Asher HaVon Wins The Voice

Asher HaVon, a 31-year-old soulful gospel and R&B artist from Selma, Ala., was named champion of “The Voice” Season 25 tonight.

HaVon faced off against a chorus of formidable competitors. Other finalists this season included teammate Josh Sanders from Team Reba, Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester from Team Legend, and Karen Waldrup from Team Dan + Shay.

In his Blind Audition, HaVon showed off his gospel choir roots with a powerful rendition of Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain,” which had Reba, Chance and Dan + Shay campaigning for him. He ultimately chose to join Team Reba, where he and teammate Alyssa Crosby performed a rousing duet of Tina Turner’s “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)” during the Battle Round. In the Knockout round, he had all the coaches on their feet during a showstopping performance of Toni Braxton’s “Unbreak My Heart.” During both rounds, Reba chose HaVon to move on while his teammates were quickly stolen by other coaches.

During the Playoffs, HaVon gave the audience chills with an emotional rendition of David Guetta and Sia’s “Titanium,” securing a spot in the Top 12. In the first live show, he performed “I’ll Make Love to You” by Boyz II Men, wowing with his technical ability. During the semifinals, HaVon joined Madison Curbelo and Serenity Arce for a haunting trio performance of “Fix You” by Coldplay and then stepped outside his comfort zone with his version of Beyoncé’s massive hit “Irreplaceable.”

On Monday night’s telecast, HaVon continued to impress the coaches and viewers alike with an up-tempo live performance of “Last Dance” by Donna Summer as well as a down-tempo performance of “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston.

Before being crowned the winner at the conclusion of tonight’s finale, HaVon was joined on stage by coach Reba McEntire for a soulful duet of “On My Own,” by Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald.

Following her first win, coach Reba McEntire will return to “The Voice” Season 26 as the reigning champ, alongside new coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé and returning coach Gwen Stefani.

HaVon’s presence on the show’s social media platforms this season garnered immense popularity. His performances accumulated 11.6 million views across “The Voice” pages on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

Growing up in Selma, HaVon was surrounded by gospel singers. Asher’s mom, whom he likes to call his singing sergeant, really pushed him to sing at a young age. His first major performance came in 2015 when President Obama came to Selma for a speech commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery in honor of African-American civil rights. Asher auditioned for a spot in the choir that was set to perform John Legend and Common’s song “Glory.” The choir director was so blown away that he chose Asher to lead the choir that day, performing in front of 200,000 people.

“The Voice” is the most-watched alternative series for the 2023-24 season (L7).

“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick