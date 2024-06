What to Watch: Gordon Ramsay Uncharted Finale

A Royal Taste of Jordan premieres June 23 at 9 /8c

Gordon discovers the rich heritage and flavors of Jordan, from the verdant north to the Wadi Rum desert in the south. He makes coffee with a Bedouin and herds sheep through busy streets. He is schooled by several Jordanian women, each more fiery and hard to impress than the last, before facing off against local chef Maria Haddad in a battle royale to impress the prince and princess at Petra.