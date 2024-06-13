Ways Thru Divorce to Premiere on Your Home TV

New York (June 13, 2024) – Your Home TV is set to premiere “Ways Thru Divorce,” a compelling new infotainment series that explores the complex journey of divorce, hosted and produced by Ilyssa Panitz, one of the world’s foremost authorities on the subject. Debuting on June 14, 2024, the show will be available free on-demand in over 110 countries and on Roku.

Each 30-minute episode finds the acclaimed journalist and her guests delving into hot-button divorce topics such as legal issues, financial implications, lifestyle changes, dating after divorce, family dynamics, relationships, co-parenting, mental health, career transitions, and more. Panitz’s incisive reporting and empathetic approach, bolstered by her own harrowing experience as a victim of domestic abuse, provide viewers with vital insights from leading experts like television personality Brooke Burke and Billy Eddy, co-founder of The High Conflict Institute and world-renowned speaker.

“After surviving domestic violence and a lengthy, costly divorce that drained my life savings, I was struck by the lack of comprehensive resources to guide people through this traumatic life event,” said Panitz. “With ‘Ways Thru Divorce,’ I will shed light on every aspect of divorce, empowering viewers with the knowledge and support I wish I had access to during my own journey.”

A veteran of over 25 years in entertainment news, Panitz pivoted to focus on divorce journalism after her life-altering personal crisis. Her work with the National Association of Divorce Professionals fueled her desire to launch her popular syndicated and live-streamed weekend radio show, “The Divorce Hour with Ilyssa Panitz,” on CRN Digital Talk Radio Network and available on all major podcast platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, Amazon Audible and iHeart.

Throughout her career, Panitz has cultivated connections granting her insider access to interview luminaries from the worlds of entertainment, sports and business, like Tom Hanks, Dolly Parton, Venus Williams, Will Smith, and Meryl Streep. Her extensive background as a journalist and editor for esteemed outlets like US News and World Report, Closer Weekly, First for Women, and Star Magazine, coupled with her producer and talent booker roles at Newsmax, CNN’s Connie Chung Tonight, Paula Zahn Zahn Tonight, MSNBC, Spectrum NY1, and top radio networks, uniquely positions Panitz to provide unparalleled coverage of the multifaceted divorce experience.

“Your Home TV is all about real people, real life, and real stories. We focus on family programming and educational content. Divorce is a real challenge for families today. It’s rare to find someone willing to address the seriousness of divorce head on, and someone who seeks amicable solutions, healing, and desires to help people navigate a way through the devastation of divorce. Ilyssa Panitz has remarkable resilience, empathy earned through personal trials, and utilizes unique skills in journalism to guide people through this difficult topic. We are pleased to debut “Ways Thru Divorce” and introduce Ilyssa’s invaluable vision to our audience,” says Sean Stockell, founder and executive producer.

With candid insights, expert analysis, and the empowering compassion of someone who has been there, “Ways Thru Divorce” promises to be a groundbreaking series that strips away the stigma and provides a roadmap to healing for the millions impacted by divorce each year.