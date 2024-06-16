TV News

Tony Award Winners 2024

By on Sunday, June 16, 2024
Tony Award Winners 2024

Tony Award Winners 2024

Here are this years’ Tony Award winners via CBS!

Best Play

  • “Stereophonic” — Winner
  • “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”
  • “Mary Jane”
  • “Mother Play”
  • “Prayer for the French Republic”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

  • Maleah Joi Moon, “Hell’s Kitchen” — Winner
  • Eden Espinosa, “Lempicka”
  • Kelli O’Hara, “Days of Wine and Roses”
  • Maryann Plunkett, “The Notebook”
  • Gayle Rankin, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”‘

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

  • Jonathan Groff, “Merrily We Roll Along” — Winner
  • Brody Grant, “The Outsiders”
  • Dorian Harewood, “The Notebook”
  • Brian d’Arcy James, “Days of Wine and Roses”
  • Eddie Redmayne, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
See also  The Price is Right to Move

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

  • Sarah Paulson, “Appropriate” — Winner
  • Betsy Aidem, “Prayer for the French Republic”
  • Jessica Lange, “Mother Play”
  • Rachel McAdams, “Mary Jane”
  • Amy Ryan, “Doubt: A Parable”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

  • Jeremy Strong, “An Enemy of the People” — Winner
  • William Jackson Harper, “Uncle Vanya”
  • Leslie Odom Jr., “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”
  • Liev Schreiber, “Doubt: A Parable”
  • Michael Stuhlbarg, “Patriots”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

  • Will Brill, “Stereophonic” — Winner
  • Eli Gelb, “Stereophonic”
  • Jim Parsons, “Mother Play”
  • Tom Pecinka, “Stereophonic”
  • Corey Stoll, “Appropriate”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

  • Kara Young, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch” — Winner
  • Quincy Tyler Bernstine, “Doubt: A Parable”
  • Juliana Canfield, “Stereophonic”
  • Celia Keenan-Bolger, “Mother Play”
  • Sarah Pidgeon, “Stereophonic”

Best Direction of a Play

  • Daniel Aukin, “Stereophonic” — Winner
  • Anne Kauffman, “Mary Jane”
  • Kenny Leon, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”
  • Lila Neugebauer, “Appropriate”
  • Whitney White, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Best Direction of a Musical

  • Danya Taymor, “The Outsiders” — Winner
  • Maria Friedman, “Merrily We Roll Along”
  • Michael Greif, “Hell’s Kitchen”
  • Leigh Silverman, “Suffs”
  • Jessica Stone, “Water for Elephants”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

  • Daniel Radcliffe, “Merrily We Roll Along” — Winner
  • Roger Bart, “Back to the Future: The Musical”
  • Joshua Boone, “The Outsiders”
  • Brandon Victor Dixon, “Hell’s Kitchen”
  • Sky Lakota-Lynch, “The Outsiders”
  • Steven Skybell, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

  • Kecia Lewis, “Hell’s Kitchen” — Winner
  • Shoshana Bean, “Hell’s Kitchen”
  • Amber Iman, “Lempicka”
  • Nikki M. James, “Suffs”
  • Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, “Monty Python’s Spamalot”
  • Lindsay Mendez, “Merrily We Roll Along”
  • Bebe Neuwirth, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
See also  Big Brother 25 Recap for 8/8/2023: Who Won POV?

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

  • “Suffs” — Winner
  • “Days of Wine and Roses”
  • “Here Lies Love”
  • “Stereophonic”
  • “The Outsiders”

Best Revival of a Play

  • “Appropriate” — Winner
  • “An Enemy of the People”
  • “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

Best Revival of a Musical

  • “Merrily We Roll Along” — Winner
  • “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
  • “Gutenberg! The Musical!”
  • “The Who’s Tommy”

Best Book of a Musical

  • “Suffs” — Winner
  • “Hell’s Kitchen”
  • “The Notebook”
  • “The Outsiders”
  • “Water for Elephants”

Best Costume Design of a Play

  • “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding” — Winner
  • “Appropriate”
  • “An Enemy of the People”
  • “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”
  • “Stereophonic”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

  • “The Great Gatsby” — Winner
  • “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
  • “Hell’s Kitchen”
  • “Suffs”
  • “Water for Elephants”

Best Orchestrations

  • “Merrily We Roll Along” — Winner
  • “Hell’s Kitchen”
  • “Illinoise”
  • “The Outsiders”
  • “Stereophonic”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

  • “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” — Winner
  • “Back to the Future: The Musical”
  • “Hell’s Kitchen”
  • “Here Lies Love”
  • “Lempicka”
  • “The Outsiders”
  • “Water for Elephants”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

  • “Stereophonic” — Winner
  • “Appropriate”
  • “An Enemy of the People”
  • “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”
  • “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Best Choreography

  • “Illinoise” — Winner
  • “Hell’s Kitchen”
  • “Here Lies Love”
  • “The Outsiders”
  • “Water for Elephants”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

  • “The Outsiders” — Winner
  • “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
  • “Hell’s Kitchen”
  • “Illinoise”
  • “Water for Elephants”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

  • “Appropriate” — Winner
  • “An Enemy of the People”
  • “Grey House”
  • “Prayer for the French Republic”
  • “Stereophonic”
See also  FOX Announces Summer Schedule

Best Sound Design of a Play

  • “Stereophonic” — Winner
  • “Appropriate”
  • “Grey House”
  • “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”
  • “Mary Jane”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

  • “The Outsiders” — Winner
  • “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
  • “Hell’s Kitchen”
  • “Here Lies Love”
  • “Merrily We Roll Along”
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Tony Award Winners 2024Tony Awards 2024 Nominees Announced Tony Awards, Broadway's Back to Air September 26Tony Awards, Broadway’s Back to Air September 26 Tony Award Nominations AnnouncedTony Award Nominations Announced 2023 Tony Awards: What to ExpectTony Awards 2023: All The Winners2023 Tony Awards: What to Expect
0
Related Posts