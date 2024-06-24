Julie Chrisley’s Prison Sentence Thrown Out By Appeals Court

Julie Chrisley, star of USA’s Chrisley Knows Best has had her prison sentence thrown out by an appeals court, TVGrapevine has learned.

“After careful consideration, and with the benefit of oral argument, we affirm the district court on all issues except for the loss amount attributed to Julie,” the judges stated, per court documents released to the media. “The district court did not identify the evidence it relied on to hold Julie accountable for losses incurred before 2007, and we cannot independently find it in the record.

So, we vacate Julie’s sentence and remand solely for the district court to make the factual findings and calculations necessary to determine loss, restitution, and forfeiture as to Julie and to resentence her accordingly,” the statement concluded.

The case will now be sent to a lower court for resentencing, although it is not known when this will happen.

Julie and her husband Todd have been in prison since 2023 after being found guilty on charges of tax evasion, wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy. He was sentenced to twelve years, while she was sentenced to seven years. Both their sentences have since been reduced.

More details to follow as they become available….