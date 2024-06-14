I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead to Premiere on Lifetime

I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead to Premiere on Lifetime

Lifetime adds some suspense to its August movie slate with the upcoming new original movie I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead. Based on the novel“Unmissing” by bestselling author Minka Kent, the new thriller is led by two-time Grammy® Award winner LeToya Luckett (Greenleaf, Treme), Sherilyn Allen (Coroner, She Went Missing), and former pro football player Jamall Johnson (Mahalia, How She Caught a Killer). Angela “Black Chyna” White (The Black Hamptons, Vicious Affair) also stars in the thriller set to premiere on Lifetime on Saturday, August 3 at 8/7c.

I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead centers on beautiful wife and expectant mother Lola Winters (Sherilyn Allen) who seems to have it all—the big house, a dashing husband Leo Winters (Jamall Johnson), and a thriving restaurant business. But Lola’s seemingly perfect life is interrupted when a ghost from the past Tori (LeToya Luckett) suddenly shows up at her doorstep in search of her husband Leo, after having gone missing for 5 years and being declared dead. Tensions rise and lives are turned upside down as Tori’s unexpected return leaves everyone questioning her motives and why she hasn’t gone to the police. Determined to start a new life, Tori demands that the Winters pay her hundreds of thousands of dollars, but before leaving town a bombshell revelation exposes even more dark and shocking secrets.

I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead is produced for Lifetime by JPS Productions Inc. Stacy Mandelberg and Tamara T. Gregory are executive producers. Navid Soofi produces. Troy Scott directs from a movie script (based on the book “Unmissing” by Minka Kent) written by Tamara T. Gregory.