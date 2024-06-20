Donald Sutherland Dead at 88

Sad news for the world of Hollywood today. Actor Donald Sutherland, known for starring in M*A*S*H, Hunger Games and Animal House, has died. He was 88 years old.

His son Kiefer confirmed the news on social media:

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

According to CCA, Donald has died after a long illness.

In addition to the aforementioned projects, he also appeared in JFK, Klute, Ordinary People and The Dirty Dozen, as well as many others throughout his decades long career.

He is survived by his wife Francine Racette, sons Roeg, Rossif, Angus, and Kiefer, daughter Rachel, and four grandchildren.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.