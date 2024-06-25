Celebrity Death Music

Crazy Town Frontman Shifty Shellshock Dead at 49

By on Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Crazy Town Frontman Shifty Shellshock Dead at 49

Sad news for the music world this morning. Seth Binzet, better known to the world as Shifty Shellshock, has died. He was 49 years old.

 

The Crazy Town frontman was found dead in is residence on June 24th, as per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website.

A cause has not yet been disclosed.

 

The Butterfly singer has been open with his struggles with addiction and appeared on Celebrity Rehab for the first two seasons and its spinoff Sober House for an additional two seasons.

 

He is survived by his son Halo. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Pop Singer Aaron Carter Dead at 34Pop Singer Aaron Carter Dead at 34 Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Dead at 79Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Dead at 79 Tina Turner Dead at 83 Tony Bennett Dead at 96
See also  Reporter Sam Rubin Dead at 64
0
Related Posts