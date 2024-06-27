America’s Got Talent Recap for 6/25/2024

We are in week four of the America’s Got Talent auditions on NBC. Terry Crews hosts, while Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell judge.

There are nine Golden Buzzers this season, one for Terry and two for each judge. Simon used both of his, while Terry, Heidi and Sofia each used one.

Hypers Kids Africa: They are a dance troupe from Africa who want to win so they can build a school. They are fun, energetic and adorable—perfect for this kind of show.

The judges love them and agree that they are fun and adorable. They unanimously send them to the next round.

Flewnt and Inkabee: They are a father/son rapping duo that grew up together due to Flwent being a teen dad. Their original song is called We That Good and brings the judges and the audience to their feet. It is a great, fun act, but what I enjoy most is the bond and family dynamic between the two.

The judges think they are going to make it very far in the competition and send them to the next round—unanimously again.

Venom Trick Shots: They do pool trick shooting…with Heidi laying on the table….and then Howie and Terry join and have balls shot between their legs….I have no clue what is going on, and neither do the judges, who send them home.

Emotional Brainwaves: We don’t see much of this, but he is a scientist who claims to control things with his brain….including a drone. No one is impressed and he is sent home.

Daniel Simu: He does a dance with a robot he built especially for this act….while balancing stuff on his head….Heidi is confused and buzzes them, but the other judges like him and send him to the next round.

Stephanie Rainey: She is a singer-songwriter who went viral on social media, but hasn’t had much luck getting a record deal. She performs Please Don’t Go and dedicates it to her late nephew.

Her voice is beautiful, but the emotion behind the performance is what really sells it.

The judges love her and send her to the next round.

DaksDominos: They are twins who watched AGT as kids…AND set two different dominos world records. Everyone goes home before the act so they have time to prepare.

The next day, everyone comes back, but must be VERY QUIET as to not ruin the domino set up.

There is a bit of a mishap, but they are able to get things under control and the act completed with a confetti filled ending.

Heidi isn’t sold on the act, but the other judges love it. Despite this, she gives them a yes, as do the others.

Maya Neelakantan: She is ten years old and from India. She plays the guitar with a mashup of Indian music and Last Resort from Papa Roach…it is like nothing I have ever seen before and I am obsessed with her!

The judges are amazed by her skills and send her to the next round.

CPA Girona: They are former world roller skating champions from Spain who combine dance with skating. It is quite interesting to watch as they do lifts, tricks and acrobatics. I am very impressed with it because despite being dangerous and scary, they make it look effortless.

The guys aren’t impressed, but the girls enjoyed it. However, they are sent home due to receiving two nos.

Jo De Rijick: He has an emotional support chicken to help with his magic act. The chicken can apparently read minds. They approach the judges table and the chicken lays an egg in Howie’s hand. As this happens, the judges write their biggest fear on paper. It is a bit confusing, but the chosen card matches with the message in the egg, which is drowning.

The judges love the chicken and send them both to the next round.

L6: They are a singing group consisting of various family members. They came all the way from the Philippines to perform and honor their late mother.

They begin their song, but Simon makes them sing a cappella, which is actually better than the original performance.

The judges think they nailed it and send them unanimously to the next round.

Brent Street: They are a dance troupe that begin with one dancer and as the lights go down, more appear. When the lights go on, they begin an incredible performance with a shroud.

The dancing is awesome….so awesome that they get Howie’s Golden Buzzer!

More next week, stay tuned!