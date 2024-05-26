Posted by

General Hospital Alum Johnny Wactor Dead at 37

Sad news for the soap opera world tonight. Actor Johnny Wactor, who played the role of Brando Corbin from 2020-2022, has died. He was 37 years old.

According to TMZ, the Army Wives alum was shot and killed in a robbery gone wrong. It is reported that the actor, who was out with a friend, spotted three men attempting to steal a catalytic converter from his car.

His mother confirmed the tragic news to the outlet, saying that although Johnny didn’t try and stop the robbery, they still shot him. After paramedics arrived to the scene, Johnny was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

There is no description of the robbers as of press time, nor has the identity of Johnny’s friend been revealed.

Johnny is survived by his mother Scarlett and his brothers Lance and Grant. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.