Former President Donald Trump Convicted in Hush Money Case

White House to the Big House? Former President Donald Trump has just been convicted in a Manhattan courthouse of all 34 charges of falsifying business records in connection with a payout to porn actress Stormy Daniels no on the eve of the 2016 election.

The Celebrity Apprentice alum is expected to appeal the verdict and could face up to four years in prison. There is also a possibility that he could be put on probation.

The sentencing has been scheduled for July 11.

After the verdict was read, the former President left the courtroom, declaring that he is a“very innocent man.”

“This was a disgrace,” he said, according to Variety. “This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who is corrupt. This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict will be Nov. 5 by the people… Our country’s gone to hell. We’re a nation in decline — serious decline.”

Trump faces three more trials, including one for illegally retaining classified documents, and two for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

More details will be released as they become available.