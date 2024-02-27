The Young and the Restless Renewed for Four More Seasons

CBS announced today that it has renewed THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, the #1 daytime drama for over 36 years and CBS’ longest-running series, for an additional four years, through the 2027-2028 television season. The renewal will bring the show through its 55th season.

“The YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS has been a staple of daytime television for over 50 years, and it is with great pleasure that we will continue that legacy at CBS,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The talented cast and writers deliver compelling performances and stories on a daily basis and have provided iconic moments that have kept the show on top of the ratings and thrilled generations of fans for over five decades. We look forward to seeing what new creative twists and turns they have planned for the folks of Genoa City.”

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS has been transporting viewers into the lives of the residents of the fictitious Midwestern town of Genoa City for over five decades and follows the romances and rivalries between the Newman, Winters and Abbott families. In March 2023, the show celebrated its 50th anniversary on the air, having premiered March 26, 1973.

Y&R is averaging 3.50 million viewers this season and has been the #1 daytime drama on TV for the last 36 consecutive years. The series is also the #1 daytime program among African American viewers. Full episode streaming of the series is available on Paramount+ and CBS TVE ( CBS.com / CBS app).

Y&R is celebrating many notable anniversaries, including Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) being on the show for 45 years and Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) being on for 44. In April, the show will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Nikki and Victor’s wedding, which aired in April 1984 and was one of the highest-rated episodes in the history of the show. Other notable cast anniversaries in 2024 include: Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott) at 35 years and Joshua Morrow (Nicholas Newman), Sharon Case (Sharon Newman) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) all at 30 years.

