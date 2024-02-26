Breaking
Dolly Parton and Melissa Manchester Collaborate
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Kill the Cat
Young Sheldon Recap for A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog
Hendrie Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/21/2024
SAG Awards 2024 Presenters Announced
America’s Most Wanted Captures Another Criminal
The Amazing Race 36 Cast Announced
Will Trent Premiere QuickCap for 2/20/2024
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/19/2024
AGT Fantasy League Winner Announced
Masterchef Junior Cast Announced
AGT Fantasy League Finale Recap Part 1
So Help Me Todd Recap for 2/15/2024
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/19/2024
So Help Me Todd Recap for Your Day in Court
Night Court Recap for Broadway Danny Gurgs
Jessie James Decker Welcomes Son with Eric Decker
Next Level Chef Recap for Curry in a Hurry
The Bachelor Recap for the Week of 2/12/2024
SAG Awards 2024 Winners
ICYMI: Next Level Chef Teams Announced
Night Court Recap for Taught and Bothered
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/12/2024
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Dead Eyes of a Respectful Son
Young Sheldon Recap for 2/15/2024
Apples Never Fall Preview
TMZ Investigates Covers Kevin Costner Divorce Drama
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/14/2024
Lawmen Bass Reeves Release News
Boat Story Sneak Peek
Pathological The Lies of Joran Van Der Sloot Preview
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 1/29/2024
Vanderpump Rules Recap for 2/7/2024
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 2/6/2024
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/12/2024
Super Bowl 58 Snark and Highlights
Taylor Swift Arrives at Super Bowl
TCA Announces Show News for ABC
The Bachelor Recap for 2/6/2024
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees Announced
Thank you Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story Preview
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/6/2024
Expats Preview
Bob Marley One Love Soundtrack Released
Next Level Chef Recap for 2/8/2024
Killer OnlyFans Model: Deadly Love Story Preview
Erika Jayne Special Gets Premiere Date
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/7/2024
Animal Control Renewed for Season Three on Fox
Mon. Feb 26th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Music

Dolly Parton and Melissa Manchester Collaborate

By Sammi Turano Feb 26, 2024 #dolly parton #Dolly Parton and Melissa Manchester Collaborate #Melissa Manchester #music
Dolly Parton and Melissa Manchester Collaborate

Dolly Parton and Melissa Manchester Collaborate

Photo by: Nick Spanos

 

(Los Angeles – February 23, 2023) – Iconic Grammy-winning artists Melissa Manchester and Dolly Parton join forces to unveil the captivating focus track “Midnight Blue,” a highlight of Manchester’s eagerly awaited 25th studio album, RE:VIEW. Released by Green Hill Productions, this latest offering is a reflective and heartfelt ode to Manchester’s illustrious 50-year career in the music industry, weaving pop, soul, and soft rock into a memorable musical tapestry that commemorates this landmark anniversary with a songbook of timeless classics.

 

READ BILLBOARD MAGAZINE’S PREMIERE.

 

RE:VIEW presents a compelling collection of ten tracks that infuse new life into beloved songs, each enriched by the wisdom of five decades in music. Following the release of three singles, the album spotlights “Midnight Blue,” reimagined through a remarkable collaboration with global superstar Dolly Parton, underscoring the album’s theme of renewal and enduring relevance.

 

The partnership with Parton represents a fusion of mutual admiration and artistic synergy, revitalizing the Carole Bayer Sager/Melissa Manchester co-write that has been cherished by fans since its original release in 1975. Manchester’s initiative to collaborate with Parton brought an unparalleled depth to the track. “I sent Dolly the track and she sent back a recording of her singular interpretation. It was so tender,” Manchester reveals, “I wanted to meet her vocally in that beautiful and unexpected place. The harmonics she thinks of are just otherworldly.” This collaboration not only breathes new life into a beloved classic but also highlights Manchester’s talent for crafting music that stands the test of time.

 

Watch the “Midnight Blue” Music Video HERE.

 

Recorded in the periods before and during the global pandemic, RE:VIEW testifies to Manchester’s resilience and creativity. Serving as both a celebration of her past works and a beacon of hope and unity in challenging times, the album reflects Manchester’s continuous evolution and her capacity to adapt and flourish under any circumstances.

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Dolly Parton Announces New Album Dolly Parton Sets Three Guinness World RecordsDolly Parton Sets Three Guinness World Records Album Cover Photo Credit: Vijat MohindraDolly Parton’s Bygones Hits Number 1 Dolly Parton Releases What’s Up?
See also  Dolly Parton Announces New Album

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Music

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees Announced

Sammi Turano Feb 17, 2024
Music

Bob Marley One Love Soundtrack Released

Sammi Turano Feb 16, 2024
Music

Taylor Swift Announces New Album

Sammi Turano Feb 10, 2024

You Missed

Music

Dolly Parton and Melissa Manchester Collaborate

Recaps

Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Kill the Cat

Recaps

Young Sheldon Recap for A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog

Previews videos

Hendrie Sneak Peek