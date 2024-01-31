Breaking
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/31/2024

-Crystal has super high blood pressure….which can be scary. I hope she is okay.

-One of the ladies should have gone with her, not the producer.

-Annemarie trying to be nice and then turning around and making it about herself and how Crystal treated her is so on brand. It makes me so mad she did that. Just be a friend and forget the drama.

-The church they went to is gorgeous.

-Annemarie is not a doctor…..so why is she so hurt….unless she has PhD in nursing? Her constant harping on this is annoying and confusing.-Err

-The talk between Dorit and Garcelle is important….but I feel like they keep going in circles.

-Crystal is going to be fine…her blood pressure just got too high, but it was a wakeup call for her.

-I have to say that Annemarie was really sweet when Crystal came home from the hospital.

-The Pallela cooking class sounds like a lot of fun….but is it necessary to have a glam squad for it?

-Sutton may not have always been wealthy, but it is nothing to make fun of, DORIT!!!! Also, Sutton and her ex-husband worked for their money.

-This episode is so boring….seriously, I have NOTHING to write about tonight.

-Erika is intoxicated, the ladies are hitting on some random dude….something about ashes…..yawn…..

-Erika’s teal and black dress is gorgeous.

-How did Sutton lose Merce’s ashes? Is that what she had said happened?

-Sutton’s breakdown over the ashes and the symbolism behind them is so heartbreaking.

-Kyle is being so sweet to Sutton.

-More next week, stay tuned.

 

