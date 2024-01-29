Breaking
Password Returns to NBC in March

By Sammi Turano Jan 29, 2024

Newly crowned Emmy Award-winning host Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon return for a new season of the iconic game show “Password” starting Tuesday, March 12 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

The series will air next day on Peacock.

“Password” season two includes even more celebrity guests, including Chance the Rapper, Laverne Cox, Nikki & Brie Garcia, Lauren Graham, Wiz Khalifa, Jimmy Kimmel, Johnny Knoxville, Liza Koshy, Howie Mandel, Joe Manganiello, Joel McHale, Meghan Trainor, Lindsey Vonn and Roy Wood Jr.

Palmer, who made Emmy history this year by becoming the first Black woman to win for Outstanding Host for a Game Show, commands the podium while contestants from all walks of life partner with Fallon and other celebrities to face off in the ultimate game of words.

The hour-long episodes will include two back-to-back games with recurring player Fallon paired with a contestant competing against a celebrity guest/contestant duo for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using only one-word clues.

Season two of “Password” will continue to draw upon gameplay elements from past versions of the hit format but will also include new series additions. New this season, “Shoot the Moon!” can be played when a contestant first sees the password and is confident that they can get their teammate to guess it with just one clue; that player can then tell Palmer they want to “Shoot the Moon!”. If they correctly guess the password with one clue, they’ll get eight points instead of the usual six. But, if they get it wrong, their opponent will get a chance to steal.

New for tiebreakers, Palmer will take creative license to deliver clues in her own voice with the opportunity to “perform” the words until one contestant buzzes in with an answer, instead of the show presenting clues. In addition, the second round of games in each episode now includes a special category or theme that relates to all the passwords in that round.

Also new, “Password Prize of the Night” randomly selects a moment during the game where a special sound will play to signify that the next password is also worth a fabulous prize.

Fallon and Jim Juvonen serve as executive producers along with John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.

“Password” is produced by Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog. Fremantle has international production and distribution rights to the “Password” format.

