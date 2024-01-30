Next Level Chef Recap for 1/29/2024
-Challenge one is the social media hopefuls making meals out of canned meat in 2o minutes. There is a mad dash to grab ingredients before the battle begins.
-As they cook, Chef Ramsay and Chef Blais watch and give commentary from the top kitchen.
-As the teams cook, there are several cooking disasters, such as pans going on fire and food burning.
Gabi–chicken and dumplings from canned chicken.
-Izahya makes pasta with canned clams.
-Jordan makes a fritter from canned tuna.
-Matt makes crispy corned beef.
-Nicole makes pasta with canned ham.
-Tim makes a canned salmon fritter.
-Brittany makes ramen with canned shrimp.
-Brittnee makes eggs Benedict with her choice of canned meat which is not specified.
-Nicole, Gabi and Tim move to the next level, along with Jordan, Matt and Brittnee.
-Izahya and Brittany are in the bottom two, with Brittany being eliminated.
-The chefs move to the next level to cook another meal, this time one that has gone viral.
-The kitchen is in chaos….and gets even crazier when Brittnee cuts herself and needs a medic. She is okay and can continue on.
-Before long, it is time for the dishes to be judged.
-Jordan’s skirt steak is good, but badly executed.Why a
-Izahya’s crispy chicken is delicious.
-Matt’s trout is delicious.
-Nicole’s meat and veggies is a hit.
-Gabi’s Spanish tilapia tastes better than it looks.
-Brittnee’s tortilla and shrimp dish is a mess due to the tortilla not being cooked properly.
-Tim’s turkey and pasta is also a mess.
-Izahya, Gabi and Jordan are in the top level.
-Nicole and Matt are also in the top level.
-Tim and Brittnee are in the bottom two, with Tim going home.
-The remaining cooks have 20 minutes to make another meal.
-Brittnee forgot her veggies and now must improvise. She also hired a cat detective and cat medium to try and find her missing cat.
-Izahya playing Next Level Chef for his social media fans is adorable.
-Why is the tasting going so quickly?
-And we get cut off into next week….stay tuned.