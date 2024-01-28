Breaking
Keanu Reeves to be Honored at Saturn Awards
Keanu Reeves to be Honored at Saturn Awards

By Sammi Turano Jan 28, 2024 #awards shows #celebrity news #Keanu Reeves #Keanu Reeves to be Honored at Saturn Awards #Saturn Awards
 This year’s Saturn Awards show is not only dedicated to the memory of the Saturn Awards’ dear friend, acclaimed actor and former Saturn Awards host, Lance Reddick, but will also be presenting the debut of the Lance Reddick Legacy Award to his longtime co-star and friend from the blockbuster John Wick franchise, Keanu Reeves. The Award will be presented to Reeves by Titus Welliver (“Bosch”/“Bosch: Legacy”) at the upcoming 51st Annual Saturn Awards, hosted by Joel McHale on February 4, 2024 at 4PM PST that will be streamed live on ElectricNOW.  The announcement was made today by The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films.

Academy President Robert Holguin and Saturn producers Bradley and Kevin Marcus comment, “This award symbolizes and celebrates not only a performer’s talent, but their character; someone who’s a true goodwill ambassador in the industry. From Science Fiction (“The Matrix Trilogy”), Fantasy (“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”/”Constantine”& Horror (Francis Ford Coppola’s “Dracula”/”The Devil’s Advocate”), Keanu has done it all — not to mention ”Speed” and ”Point Break.” Keanu is not just a Hollywood icon but also a shining example of humility and gratitude. Throughout his incredible career, he has never forgotten the support of his fans and the filmmakers who’ve supported him all these years. We’re thrilled to celebrate Lance’s memory with a dear friend and a genre icon.”

Other prestigious awards presented at the upcoming ceremony will be announced shortly.

See also  Critics Choice Awards 2024: The Television Nominees

 

About The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror is a non-profit organization founded in 1972 by film historian Doctor Donald A. Reed and is supported by several hundred genre enthusiasts and professionals (such as JJ Abrams, Dean Devlin, Gale Anne Hurd, Guillermo Del Toro, Greg Berlanti, and Kevin Feige) who have participated in the ongoing efforts of the Academy to promote genre film production and television programming since 1972. The organization is currently headed by President Robert Holguin and Saturn leaders Bradley Marcus and Kevin Marcus.

 

About ElectricNOW

ElectricNOW is the premium OTT app and FAST channel featuring Electric Entertainment’s own produced content such as fan-favorite TV series “Leverage,” “Leverage: Redemption,” “The Librarians,” “Almost Paradise,” and “The Outpost,” as well as acquired programming such as the feature films “Blackway” starring Anthony Hopkins and “The Book of Love” starring Jason Sudeikis and Maisie Williams. The ElectricNOW Channel, available on numerous platforms including The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Freevee, Sling, Freestream, Plex, STIRRLocal Now, TiVo Plus, Redbox, Vizio, XUMO, TCL Channel, StremiumDistro TVVidgoHisense VidaaLG ChannelsGlewed TVMyBundle.com TV, and Select TV, is a one-stop shop for fans to enjoy all their favorite shows free, in a 24/7 streaming broadcast. In addition to the free streaming content, the ElectricNOW App also includes special bonus feature content, a program guide, video-on-demand and pay-per-view components. The channel and app offer ElectricNOW Originals, which include such hit series as The Official Leverage: Redemption Aftershow: A Very Distinctive PodcastInglorious TrekspertsThe 4:30 MovieBest Movies Never Made, Cartoon Barroom, The Rebel and the Rogue, and Disco Nights in a line-up that includes podcasts devoted to Star Wars, Dr. Who and other sci-fi and entertainment industry-related topics.

See also  Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

