The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 9/26/2023

-Caviar for breakfast….okay then!

-The dude feeling bad that Angie had to make her own shirt was sweet.

-Puke and rally is….one way to power on after a hangover.

-Meredith babbling about disabled children still confuses me.

-So, Heather getting sloshed was a trust exercise? That’s….different.

-I would never to a trust exercise test with these ladies….or anyone….I am on Mary’s side with this one.

-Mary staying in the car….why didn’t she stay in the hotel, sleep and then meet for dinner later?

-Mary is on fire tonight calling people out for interrupting her for stating her opinion and how some people make her uncomfortable.

-Whitney has a valid point about Mary being there if she didn’t want to be, but she does come across as condescending.

-The drag competition is a great idea, but Whitney should have told Meredith beforehand.

-$60,000 for glam per YEAR? Using glam just to go grocery shopping? I mayyyybeeee put on a few swipes of mascara and some lip gloss to go grocery shopping….most times I am in yoga pants and a hoodie and not giving a fuck about how I look because I am hoping I remember to buy everything on my shopping list. (Spoiler alert: I usually forget something on said list every time.)

-Lisa is having some meltdown over not having her precious glam squad…..it is NOT that serious.

-There is no crying in makeup–Trixie Motel!

-I got an instant migraine just thinking about putting a 45 lb wig on my head.

-This drag fashion show is amazing!

-Meredith could have added more into this….same with Lisa….at least have fun.

-Lisa not being able to do makeup without Morgan is….sad.

-Mary’s gonna Mary as always…..

-Monica wins the drag competition….and Trixie tells everyone to pretend to be happy.

-Mary’s commentary reminds me of one of the old man Muppets from The Muppet Show.

-Wet Noodle Gate is going to take over this season.

-I love Lisa, but I am glad she is being called out for her behavior.

-Monica talking about how Lisa is being tone deaf is actually a very good point….so many people are suffering these days and can barely afford food, let alone a $60K ring!

-Mary wanting to go to McDonald’s instead of the bar is such a mood.

-This stupid argument is never going to end……

-Mary is ordering half the McDonald’s menu and it is making me hungry.

-This is the STUPIDEST fight I have ever heard. Let it go people.

-Also, what is this disabled child thing Meredith is talking about? It makes no sense.

-Mary gloating over her fast food meal and missing the fight is making me so happy.

-More next week, stay tuned.