Breaking
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/21/2023
Fly Skinz Drops New Single
Best of 2023: Favorite New Podcast
America Ferrera to Receive SeeHer Award
South to Black Power Sneak Peek
Death by Fame Season 2 Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip RHONY Legacy Preview
Aberrance Sneak Peek
Expats Sneak Peek
Susan Lucci Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023
Doctor Who Holiday Special Sneak Peek
Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/11/2023
First Time Buyer’s Club Sneak Peek
Black Cake Earns SOFEE
Let Us Prey: A Ministry of Scandals Preview
So You Think You Can Dance Returns for Season 18
Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 Winners
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/10/2023
Critics Choice Documentary Awards 2023 Winners
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/1/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 11/16/2023
SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement Post Strike
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/8/2023
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/16/2023
The Amazing Race Recap for 12/6/2023
Big Brother Reindeer Games Cast Announced
Bob Hearts Abishola Ending in 2024
The Masked Singer: A Double Unmasking
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 9/19/2023
Killers of the Flower Moon Sneak Peek
The Masked Singer Reveal for 12/13/2023
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Finale Recap for 11/27/2023
Snake Oil Recap for 9/27/2023
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/19/2023
CW Acquires Crime Nation
Rick and Morty Season Seven Preview
Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend Preview
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Preview
Squid Game: The Challenge Sneak Peek
Snake Oil Recap for 11/8/2023
Southern Hospitality Season 2 Premiere Date Announced
Bachelor in Paradise 9 Premiere Snark and Highlights
Big Brother 25 Recap for 9/17/2023
The Brothers Sun Sneak Peek
The Amazing Race Recap for 10/4/2023
Chef Gordon Ramsay Welcomes Son
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/21/2023
On the Rise to Air on MAVTV
Candy Cane Lane Preview
Sat. Dec 30th, 2023

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/21/2023

By Sammi Turano Dec 30, 2023 #Bravo #Bravo Tv #Recap #rhoslc #The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City #The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/21/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/21/2023THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Heather Gay -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/21/2023

-Heather’s daughter is so pretty and looks just like her mom and sisters.

-Heather wants to distance herself from Mormonism, so why is she making it her entire identity? Not snarking, genuinely curious.

-Monica going through photo albums and talking about her family is so bittersweet.

-I had no idea that Monica’s first husband was an addict and she left him when Bri was a baby….or that Mike adopted her.

-Considering that they are in a restaurant where they are on a first name basis with staff, you’d think Angie and Shawn would have better manners….please and thank you never hurt anyone.

-Shawn and Angie’s date night is the most awkward date I have ever seen….and I have been on some crappy dates.

-Heather buying Wendy’s and cookies for Lisa is next level BFF thoughtfulness.

-Um, why would Lisa think the mission would be about relaxing and shopping?

-A tropical trip sounds like the best thing ever right now.

-The ladies are off to Bermuda!

-Whitney’s pink zebra shirt is so cute.

-Why does Angie’s tuna tare tare look like bread pieces?

-I have never been married, but it sounds like the ladies just got too complacent and comfortable in their marriages and need to work on communication and re-discover each other.

-There are other animals that are monogamous….birds, orca, field mice…I feel so weird that I googled this.

See also  Based On a True Story Snark and Highlights for Who's Next

-Hearing Whitney talk about losing her father-in-law breaks my heart.

-That being said, has anyone listened to this podcast?

-Heather’s party seems interesting…..if it is honoring the Mormon heritage, then why are they drinking? Serious question.

-Thank you, Whitney! I don’t get why she wrote about leaving the religion only to celebrate it again.

-The ladies making butter with the sexy music in the background is making me laugh more than it should have.

-The doll making is actually really cute.

-Monica making a Scarlet Letter doll was…..a choice.

-I don’t think cornbread, mac and cheese and ribs are in the Book of Mormon either, but it’s also a comfort/pioneer food party.

-I am not sure how I feel about them using the Mormon religion for these games and fights……it seems rather weird to me.

-Of course, Lisa and Monica had to start a fight that should have ended weeks ago.

-Whitney is right, Jeffery Dahmer ate people, not Ted Bundy.

-Why is Lisa so obsessed with defending Linda and being cruel to Monica?

-How long do we think this reconciliation is going to last?

-Both Lisa and Monica are at fault….but why turn down a trip to Bermuda?

-Monica thinks Jen SHAH is the voice of reason?

-More next week, stay tuned!!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Icy Apology: All The HighlightsThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Icy Apology: All The Highlights The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for Fishing For The TruthThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for Fishing For The Truth The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Friendship Roulette: The HighlightsThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Friendship Roulette: The Highlights

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023

Sammi Turano Dec 30, 2023
Recaps

Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/11/2023

Sammi Turano Dec 30, 2023
Recaps

Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/10/2023

Sammi Turano Dec 30, 2023

You Missed

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/21/2023

Music videos

Fly Skinz Drops New Single

Sammi's Favorite Things

Best of 2023: Favorite New Podcast

TV News

America Ferrera to Receive SeeHer Award

Gay gran canaria nightlife.