The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/17/2023

-The Easter Bunny is at Angie’s….and tasked with delivering invitations to the other Housewives! There is a sentence I never thought I would write in my fifteen years as a journalist.

-Wine pours in restaurants are so sad….its not even a half a glass of wine!

-Why would you go out to eat only to argue?

-I am on Whitney’s side here….I am not married nor do I have children, but Justin should have been helping her instead of on his phone.

-‘I need your help! I need validation!’ ‘Well, I can’t be the only one initiating sex!’ That argument escalated quickly.

-The fact that he won’t wear his wedding ring is a major red flag, just saying.

-This candle shop with random AF scents is right up my alley.

-This whole thing with Angie getting hurt by Monica spreading rumors about Shawn is so heartbreaking.

-Mary’s son barely looks old enough to drive, let alone get married.

-How hard is it for him to admit he is married to his own mother?

-HE WAS MARRIED FOR OVER A YEAR AND NO ONE KNEW?

-Heather’s daughter looks so much like her.

-This conversation about religion and living life is so eye opening.

-Mary crying over not knowing her son is marries really breaks my heart.

-The Mary/Meredith friendship was not on my bingo card, but it somehow works.

-Despite it not working for the show, Mary is correct in not wanting to be around exhausting, negative people…..but I would go see the Easter Bunny.

-Learning about the Greek Orthodox religion is quite interesting.

-All that Greek food looks delicious….I lovveeeee Greek food……

-Bringing up rumors at a religious event is…..weird.

-Arguing about religion about at a religious event is even weirder.

-Why is Heather being so condescending about Jack’s mission? It is none of her business.

-Monica’s mom getting involved in the fight is….really inappropriate. It gets even worse when Monica’s mom more or less shames her in front of everyone…..I half expected her to spank Monica in front of everyone.

-Monica’s mom reminds me of Gladys from General Hospital.

-Who gets all the money tossed around? Is it like Grab Our Dough on Golden Girls?

-Monica left over her mom’s behavior?

-More next week, stay tuned!