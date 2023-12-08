The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/10/2023
-Angie and Meredith fighting over the former’s husband sleeping with other men and the latter ‘spreading her legs’ outside her marriage….what a way to open the show.
-‘I can’t believe I wasted an outfit on this….I want food.’ Mary is so relatable and needs to narrate my life.
-A fresh pizza is what we need right now…this entire statement is such a mood.
-Angie’s robe looks comfy AF.
-I feel so bad for Angie’s husband having to deal with these rumors…he seems so shattered by the adultery rumors in particular. Shawn seems like a family man and I can’t imagine him as the type to have an affair.
-Poor Shawn seems so hurt over the fact that Elektra could be so hurt by these rumors.
-Boner is a bad word! This whole thing made me laugh more than it should have.
-Jack was going on a mission or to college….so why would it matter that a girl he isn’t even dating knows? I’m sure she knows he is going away somewhere.
-Lisa says you have to be worthy to go into pretty buildings….and you aren’t worthy if you drink too much Diet Coke and alcohol? I am screwed then.
-This girls day with food, booze and comfy clothes seems like the most realistic moment of the season.
-Lisa went to bed eating a burrito when she was dealing with last year’s drama? In a weird way, that is relatable.
-Whitney and Lisa are giving Angie Housewives Rumors 101 lessons…..which is pretty useful for her.
-I am glad Whitney isn’t blaming Monica and is ready to call out Meredith.
-Lisa is triggered over Heather not being a good friend to her, but a good one to Angie? Maybe she doesn’t like you!
-Okay, hearing about how this impacted Lisa kids makes me have a bit more sympathy for her.
-That car accident Meredith and her friend Kathy were in scared the crap out of me….and stuff like that is why I am so terrified of driving.
-When the hell did Brooks turn 23? I remember him as a teenager on the show!
-Brooks and Meredith snarking over each other’s fashion sense is adorable.
-What is it with these women and the fish sandwiches from McDonald’s? Are they really that good? I’ve never had one so I have no idea.
-This senior center looks like a blast.
-Monica talking to her mom about her sex life and vice versa is…..a choice. I don’t discuss my sex life with anyone….that’s just between me and my man.
-I will say that the religion talk is very interesting.
-Monica and her mom remind me of Howard Wolowitz and his mom.
-Monica’s mom looks like Gladys from General Hospital.
-It is interesting to hear both Heather and Whitney give their opinions on the Mormon church and the missions….and how they think Lisa’s son will do.
-I can understand why Whitney is so confused and struggling with her beliefs after leaving the church.
-More next week, stay tuned!