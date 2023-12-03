TV Grapevine

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 12/3/2023

-If nobody wants to go on this trip, then why are they even bothering to go?

-They are all working together for evil….WTF does that even mean?

-Nneka’s confessional dress is so pretty.

-Learning about the Nigerian culture is so fascinating. I am really curious to see what else we learn about it this season.

-I am definitely not happy with the dismissive way Nneka’s doctor spoke to her….his attitude pissed me off.

-Gordon being ‘voted’ out of the family business sounds like it was a mobster kind of thing or they were on Survivor.

-The fact that one of Mia and Gordon’s family members died by suicide over this business issue is so heartbreaking….I have no words.

-Divvying up the cars based on astrological signs is…..an interesting choice.

-Those penthouse rooms laden with food and drinks….what a dream!

-This pie talk has me all sorts of confused.

-The rooms also have gift bags? Drama or no, I want to vacation with these ladies!

-If these women hate Candiace so much, why do they continue to hang out with her?

-Popsicles in champagne and or tequila? I never would have thought of this, but it is an interesting concept.

-This Holy Ghost stuff is so confusing…..

-Phone records, shrines, in-laws….what the hell is happening?

-More next week, stay tuned.

