The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/19/2023

-I won’t repeat rumors, I will repeat facts…..so you’re still talking smack about someone?

-I am actually very interested in Wendy’s show, but the way she is presenting it comes across as condescending.

-I cannot believe Grace is going to college! It seems like yesterday (or last season) she was so little.

-I love how sweet Gizelle and Grace are together, they have such a beautiful relationship.

-Wendy’s Communion picture is adorable.

-This white dress debate mixed with the talk about kids being married is a bit creepy.

-Is there really practice for First Communion? I honestly don’t remember anything like that. All I remember was wearing my mom’s dress and having my hair in some sort of 80s style because my dad’s cousin wife wore her hair like that for her wedding and I wanted to be just like her. There was also a party afterward where I kept getting my picture taken.

-It is so sad that Mia’s son is being bullied and being called the word synonymous to slow that begins with R. (at least that is what she alluded to….so sick!)

-Candiace! She always brings the snarkiness to the table and I am here for it!

-Can’t these women go to an event and….not talk to each other? They should put their differences aside for Wendy’s sons’ day and STFU!

-Ashley looks like she is cosplaying Princess Leia slave girl in that confessional outfit.

-I never knew yellow was the color to wear for Communion parties….I know red was for Confirmation back in the day, but I never knew about the yellow.

-Candiace snarking about the cleavage showing at the Communion made me laugh more than it should have….the napkins just sent me….

-Again….why bring up drama at an event for a CHILD?

-Nneka and Wendy seem like they met casually….so I don’t understand why there were glares or aggression.

-This drama between Nneka and Wendy and the praying for/against each other is so confusing.

-Voodoo? WTF is happening right now?

-These last five minutes left me so confused….honestly, can someone explain what they were talking about with the shrine and voodoo?

-More next week, stay tuned.