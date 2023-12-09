TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/8/2023

-Hearing about Sutton’s dating life is quite interesting….she may have moved a bit too fast, but Dorit is right, it would be sexy if the roles were reversed.

-Complimenting a guy’s triceps isn’t THAT bad, but then again, I am a personal trainer, so I notice those things.

-Kyle is right, it is the guy’s loss, Sutton is amazing!

-Poor Avi looks so nervous because Sutton can’t find her pants. However, she was really rude about it. She would have found them if she would have just looked.

-Why do these women bring glam everywhere?

-*Not an advertisement*Sutton loves Ocean Spray grapefruit juice. *Still not an advertisement* She carries it with her at all times.

-The Magic Mike experience was…..hot.

-Sutton is upset she didn’t get chosen to go on stage and ends up leaving….and having a meltdown.

-She is on the board for the American Ballet Theatre and is having a meltdown over the fact that the women are on stage with the men…..and it was sexual? What does one have to do with the other?

-How did this all end in such a fight with Kyle and Sutton calling each other bitches?

-Is this entire episode going to be about Sutton being upset over Magic Mike-Gate?

-Sutton apologized to Erika….and she accepted. That was not on my bingo card.

-This sexy card game seems like a good idea for a bachelorette party.

-These women are so rude when it comes to Sutton and her love life.

-Crystal’s birthday dessert looked amazing….now I need to buy ingredients for a sundae.

-Sutton talking about vibrators desensitizing the clitoris is something I never thought I would hear her say….furthermore, it is a sentence I never thought I would write.

-Kyle turned into Teddi with her workout regime. Getting up at 5am to exercise….I don’t even do that and I am a personal trainer….at least let me have coffee first.

-Garcelle not trusting the ladies when it comes to her family is understandable considering what happened with her son last season.

-Of freaking course, this leads to the women fighting and taking her comment personally. I am glad she has Sutton on her side.

-More next week, stay tuned!

 

