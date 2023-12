The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?

The Masked Singer season 10 on Fox ended with a bang. Check out the biggest reveals below and find out who won!

SEASON TEN WINNER “COW” IS GRAMMY AWARD WINNING SINGER SONGWRITER NE-YO!

RUNNER UP “DONUT” IS “DUKES OF HAZZARD” ACTOR JOHN SCHNEIDER

“GAZELLE” IS ACTRESS AND SINGER JANEL PARRISH

“SEA QUEEN” IS GRAMMY WINNING SINGER-SONGWRITER MACY GRAY

