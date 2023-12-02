The Masked Singer Recap for 10/11/2023

Pickle: He has gotten into fights with everyone from Housewives to entire online publications. There is also a baseball….which can connect him to the MLB, maybe. I feel like despite the baseball it could be Perez Hilton….isn’t he famous for fighting with celebrities? It could also be Howard Stern.

He sings Beverly Hills from Weezer. It is a very interesting way to begin the show, but he has a lot of spirit, which is needed, especially with the events of the world today.

Lance Bass brings out a tray of pickles with wigs….which represents his famous friends.

Guesses include Charlie Sheen, Sean Penn, Joel McHale

Gazelle: She cried when she saw her costume. Right before her wedding, she and her husband lost someone special and she carries his spirit with him wherever she goes.

She sings Lucky by Britney Spears. The performance is beautiful and really showcases her talent. I think she just got a one-way ticket to the finals.

Kate Flannery from The Office shows us a DVD which represents her film debut.

Guesses include Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff, Ashley Tisdale.

S’Mores: He was a mainstay on TRL, but took a backseat when he became a father. He is now doing this as a comeback.

He sings Hey There Delilah by Plain White Ts and completely nails the performance. He is another one who is here to stay….I am obsessed with his performance, especially when he adds the judge’s names to the song.

Lance comes back to show a map with where he toured with his bros.

Guesses: Jordan Knight, James Marsden, Rob Thomas, Ashley Parker Angel.

Cow: He got his start performing on a van in Capitol Records. He got kicked out by security but kept performing until he got his break.

He sings Cry Me A River by Justin Timberlake and WOW, what a way to end the night…this is the best performance of the season so far. I am so impressed with him.

Kate presents the clue Moo-sical, which represents his musical background.

Guesses include Mario, Ne-Yo, Jason Derulo, Taye Diggs.

Gazelle and Cow are moving on to next week, while Pickle and S’More must do a sing-off to Sugar, We’re Going Down by Fall Out Boy.

Pickle is eliminated and is none other than…..MICHAEL RAPPAPORT!!!

More next week, stay tuned!!!!