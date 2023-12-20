The Color Purple Earns SOFEE

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) Women’s

Committee is pleased to announce that “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.) will receive the Seal

of Female Empowerment in Entertainment. Called the “SOFEE,” the Seal recognizes

outstanding new films and television series that illuminate the female experience and perspective

through authentically told female-driven stories.

Taraji P. Henson, who plays Shug Avery, said, “Thank you to the Critics Choice Association.

There would be no ‘The Color Purple’ without true sisterhood both on and off screen. Sharing

this with my sisters Fantasia and Danielle is a real treat. And a big thank you to Ms. Oprah

Winfrey for her guidance and leadership through it all.”

Danielle Brooks, who plays Sofia, said, “The women in ‘The Color Purple’ empower each other

in different ways throughout their lives and my sisters, Taraji and Fantasia, and I did that for each

other every day. Thank you, Critics Choice Association, for honoring these women and thank

you to the supreme Ms. Oprah Winfrey for bringing us all together to tell this timeless story.”

Fantasia Barrino, who plays Celie, said, “What an honor, Critics Choice Association! Thank you

for recognizing these roles where we had to empathize with the needs of the characters we

portrayed, which in turn compelled us to face and accept our own healing. Having a true

sisterhood on set allowed both the characters and the women playing them to raise a powerful

standard within. Thank you to Oprah for shouldering this movie’s potential for decades, because

we now stand on them; Taraji for bringing the spark and fire of our inner strength as only she

could and for teaching me how to separate Celie’s trauma from the triumphs present in my own

life; and my sister Danielle for her unapologetic response to the many challenges life presents to

all of us as women!”

“With phenomenal performances by an all-star ensemble, ‘The Color Purple’ takes audiences on

an emotional journey of friendship and self-discovery,” said Tara McNamara, Chair of the CCA

Women’s Committee. “Nominated for five Critics Choice Awards, including Best Picture, this

lively Oprah Winfrey-produced musical drama is a vibrant testament to resilience and the power

of sisterhood.”

Opening exclusively in theaters in North America on December 25th, “The Color Purple” is

produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The film stars Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”), SAG

Award winner and Tony Award nominee Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple,” “Orange Is the

New Black”), Tony nominee and Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo (“Euphoria,” “Ma

Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Tony Award nominee Corey Hawkins (“Six Degrees of Separation,”

“In the Heights”), Oscar- and Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. (“Judas and the Black Messiah”),

Grammy nominee Halle Bailey (“The Little Mermaid”), Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

(“King Richard,” “Ray”), and Grammy-winning artist Fantasia Barrino in her major motion

picture debut.

“The Color Purple” is directed by Blitz Bazawule, a multi-media artist who was a co-director on

Beyonce’s “Black is King” and made his feature debut with the critically acclaimed

Afrofuturistic “The Burial of Kojo.” The screenplay is by acclaimed playwright Marcus Gardley,

who won a WGA Award for “Maid.” His script is based on the novel by Alice Walker and based

on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics

by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

Joining director Bazawule behind the camera are a roster of acclaimed artisans, including

Oscar-nominated director of photography Dan Laustsen (“The Shape of Water”), Oscar-winning

production designer Paul Denham Austerberry (“The Shape of Water”), editor Jon Poll

(“Bombshell,” “Meet the Parents”), costume designer Francine Jamison-Tanchuck (“Glory,”

“One Night in Miami…”) and choreographer Fatima Robinson (“Dreamgirls”). The music is by

Oscar nominee Kris Bowers (“King Richard,” “Green Book,” documentary short “A Concerto Is

a Conversation”).

“The Color Purple” received a near-perfect score in the numerical formula that is used to

determine if new titles, nominated by CCA Women’s Committee members, are eligible for a

SOFEE. Qualifying projects will have a prominent female character arc, give female characters

at least equal screen time to male characters, have female leaders behind the scenes, and pass

elements highlighted in the Bechdel test. To be considered, new film and television releases must

possess an artistic and storytelling value and exceptionality, and score at least 7 out of a possible

10 points in the SOFEE rubric, which can be found at CriticsChoice.com.

The Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment is issued by the CCA Women’s Committee.

Members include Tara McNamara (Chair), Hillary Atkin, Semira Ben-Amor, Christina Birro,

Lauren Bradshaw, Jamie Broadnax, TJ Callahan, Catalina Combs, Marriska Fernandes, Toni

Gonzales, Teri Hart, Laura Hurley, Susan Kamyab, Destiny Jackson, Lilly Liu, Emma Loggins,

Louisa Moore, Gayl Murphy, Mary Murphy, Jana Nagase, Sherin Nicole, Patricia Puentes,

Christina Radish, Amanda Salas, Rachel Smith, Sammi Turano, Lynn Venhaus, Lauren

Veneziani, and Federica Volpe, as well as Board member Grae Drake.

