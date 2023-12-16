Susan Lucci Wins Lifetime Achievement Award



A sentimental Susan Lucci accepts her Lifetime Achievement Honor at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmys on the CBS Television Network tonight (December 15, 2023). Lucci famously won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 1999 after 19 nominations. Shemar Moore, who originally presented that legendary win, once again gives Lucci this recognition of her celebrated career.

Reflecting on starting her iconic role at “All My Children,” she shares: “How lucky was I to be put in the hands of Agnes Nixon. Agnes was the trailblazer. She was the visionary storyteller who gave me the part of a lifetime. The fabulously flawed Erica Kane.”

Acknowledging the power of Daytime television, Lucci says: “I am so proud to be part of this community. This community of storytellers, in such a collaborative genre of writers, directors, producers, actors, design teams and crew. We get to do what we love to do. We get to entertain, and we tell stories. And in that, we illuminate our human condition. And sometimes on our best days. Even make a little magic.”

Lucci then emotionally thanks her son, Andreas Huber, and her late husband, Helmut Huber, who passed away in 2022: “The icing on the cake for me tonight is that my son Andreas is with me. It means so much to me to have you here with me. Thank you so much for being with me tonight. And you know what else? I feel your dad’s presence here tonight with us, too. I thank my husband, Helmut Huber, because he has everything to do with my standing up here tonight. And receiving this incredible award.”