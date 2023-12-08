Ryan O’Neal Dead at 82

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Ryan O’Neal, known for roles in projects such as Love Story (which earned him an Oscar nomination) and Paper Moon, has died. He was 82 years old.

A cause of death was not disclosed as of press time, but he previously suffered from prostate cancer and chronic leukemia.

His son Patrick posted the news on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick O’Neal (@patrick_oneal)

He is survived by four children and five grandchildren. He was previously partners with Farrah Fawcett, whom he reconciled with prior to her death in 2009.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.