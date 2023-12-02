Pig Killer Sneak Peek

PIG KILLER hits the big screen

In theaters November 17, and also available on Blu-ray & digital from Breaking Glass Pictures, “Pig Killer”

Directed by Chad Ferrin, the film stars Jake Busey and Bai Ling, and will also release on digital and Blu-ray.

Based on the terrifying true story of Robert ‘Willy’ Pickton, the pig farmer turned prolific ladykiller whose horrific crimes shocked the world. PIG KILLER graphically depicts Pickton’s felonious farmhouse of rape, torture, slaughter, and dismemberment of almost fifty women. With his herculean hog, Balthazar, by his side, Willy and his menagerie of colorful cohorts terrorized Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside for almost two decades until his 2002 arrest that uncovered the most bizarre series of murders Canada has ever seen.