Paris Hilton Welcomes Daughter

Paris has London in her heart. Paris Hilton made a surprise announcement overnight, announcing the birth of her baby girl London via surrogate. London joins brother Phoenix, who was born this past January. Check out the sweet announcement below.

The Simple Life alum has been vocal about her desire to be a mom and how she pursued IVF and froze her eggs in order to make this dream come true. She also discussed how meeting and marrying husband Carter Reum helped solidify her decision to become a mom. The couple made the decision to freeze her eggs six months into their relationship, saying that they knew what they had was forever.

Congratulations to the family!