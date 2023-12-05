Fox 2023 Holiday Schedule

FESTIVE FOX FUN!

FOX CELEBRATES THE SEASON WITH ALL-NEW HOLIDAY SPECIAL EPISODES FROM

THE MASKED SINGER, LEGO® MASTERS, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, TMZ,

THE SIMPSONS, BOB’S BURGERS AND FAMILY GUY

FOX Features Third Annual TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas

on Tuesday, December 5

Feast on Gordon Ramsay’s Two-Night Event,

MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays

on Sunday, December 10 & Monday, December 11

Merry Masked Singer!

FOX’s Annual The Masked Singer Holiday Sing-Along

Debuts on a Special Night, Tuesday December 12

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Returns with Two-Night Special,

Monday, December 18 & Tuesday, December 19

FOX’s Animation Domination Fan Favorites The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and

Family Guy Continue Tradition of Holiday Hysterics

As the 2023 holiday season approaches, FOX today unwraps a festive list of naughty and nice original holiday programming from its hit unscripted series The Masked Singer, LEGO® Masters and MasterChef Junior, an annual holiday treat from TMZ, and classic FOX Animation Domination favorites The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers.

All-new holiday specials debuting on FOX this season include:

TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas – Unwrap light-hearted laughs and fond memories from 2023 with TMZ’s third annual look back at the year’s top stories. Join Harvey Levin, the TMZ team and a host of celebrity guests for all the fun on Tuesday, December 5 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays– In this all-new two-night event, Gordon Ramsay welcomes nine young culinary contestants to cook up seasonal delights themed to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Lunar New Year and more. Judges Gordon Ramsay, his daughter Tilly Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Daphne Oz will crown a winner, who takes home the ultimate holiday gift: a $25,000 grand prize, a Viking Kitchen package and one-of-a kind MasterChef snow globe trophy. And this holiday season, each junior chef will leave with a kitchen-related prize, including a Viking Kitchen package for the runner-up. MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays will spice up the season on Sunday, December 10 (8:00-10:00PM ET/PT) and Monday, December 11 (8:00-10:00PM ET/PT).

The Masked Singer Holiday Sing-Along – Holiday splendor and masked merriment collide on Tuesday, December 12 (8:00-10:00PM ET/PT) in this beloved yuletide special featuring all-new jaw-dropping surprise performances from Season 10 contestants, spectacular sing-along fun from Masked Singer alumni and The Masked Singer carolers: Nick Cannon, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger. Celebrate the holidays with a look back at the best moments from the milestone 10th season, all leading into the can’t-miss final two episodes!

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular – Will Arnett hosts this second annual, holiday-themed event special,airing Monday, December 18 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) and Tuesday, December 19 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). The two-night event will shake up the season like a snow globe with unpredictable twists and surprises as special guests NeNe Leakes, Marshawn Lynch, Kelly Osbourne and Rob Riggle pair up with fan-favorite former contestants – David Guedes (Season 3), Caleb Schilling (Season 2), Krystle Starr (Season 1) and Randall Wilson (Season 2) – to compete in ingenious holiday-themed challenges for charities of their choice. The perennial favorite will also return to FOX for its third installment in December 2024.

FOX Animation Domination – FOX’s animated fan favorites celebrate the season with all-new holiday episodes, starting with a special Thanksgiving episode of The Simpsons, airing Sunday, November 19 (8:00-8:30PM ET/PT), and on Sunday, December 17 (9:00-10:00PM ET/PT), a full hour of holiday fun with Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy.

About FOX Entertainment

With a legacy spanning more than 35 years, FOX Entertainment is one of the world’s most recognizable media brands and a prolific content producer across its iconic broadcast network and both owned and third-party streaming platforms. Known for its independent, innovative spirit and provocative, groundbreaking storytelling, the company was reinvented in 2019 with the formation of FOX Entertainment. While maintaining its leadership in broadcast television (9-1-1: Lone Star, The Simpsons, The Cleaning Lady, Hell’s Kitchen, LEGO Masters), the company is actively building a portfolio of businesses and library of owned original content. To date, FOX Entertainment’s long-term growth strategy has included the acquisitions of award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment (Bob’s Burgers, The Great North, Krapopolis, Grimsburg), entertainment platform TMZ, and global production studio MarVista Entertainment (The Way Home), as well as the formation of the culinary and lifestyle content venture Studio Ramsay Global (Next Level Chef, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars) in partnership with Gordon Ramsay. The company also established its in-house unscripted studio FOX Alternative Entertainment (The Masked Singer, Snake Oil, I Can See Your Voice, Name That Tune), FOX Entertainment Studios (Animal Control) to develop scripted content, and worldwide content sales unit FOX Entertainment Global.