Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 Winners

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

General Hospital ABC

Executive Producer

Frank Valentini

Supervising Producers

Michelle Henry, Mary Kelly Weir

Senior Producer

Jennifer Whittaker-Brogdon

Coordinating Producer

Jeffrey Sierks

Producer

Nneka Garland

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES

The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED

Executive Producers

Kelly Clarkson, Alex Duda, Kareen Gunning

Co-Executive Producer

Kevin Burke

Consulting Producer

Jordan Watland

Senior Supervising Producer

Nik Robinson

Supervising Producers

Austin Mills, Chris Lamson, Gina Sprehe

Coordinating Producers

Eric Feder, Jason Halbert, Kevin Hurley

Senior Producers

Karl Newton, Ashley Reynolds, Craig Tomashoff

Producers

Megan Barry, Jeanne-Marie Bremer, Courtney Jackson,

Caesar Rivera, Dan Sterchele

Talent Producers

Dave Hettrick, Bob Read

Segment Producers

Michelle Barnard, Brandon Harris, Bryce McLeay, Jasmine Stephen,

Jessica Wenck

Executive In Charge of Production

Jonna Walsh

Line Producers

Tegan Kinane, Arnold Ross

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Entertainment Tonight SYNDICATED

Executive Producer

Erin Johnson

Co-Executive Producers

Leslie Kawaguchi, Whitney Nevill-Wallace

Senior Supervising Producers

Scott Barton, Mylin Watkins

Supervising Producers

Donna Barns, Spencer Bergen, Claudia Cagan, Tricia Durrant,

Shannon Duston, Jessica Fletcher, Carolyn Greenspan,

Rande Iaboni, Joseph Jerome, Linda Kim, Emily Lefkowitz,

Rachel Maresca, Steve Noble, Amy Purnell Silberman, Andy Reyes,

Brice Sander, Rachel Stern, Jama Suchomel, Kelsey Tlush,

Ben Wallace, Parker West

Senior Producers

Felidette Blasucci, Ron Glines, Daniel Henry

Coordinating Producers

Deidre Behar, Paola Casanova, Ash Crossan, Jasmin Knox, Ashley Seto

Producers

Kevin Gershan, Marina Knapp, Heidi Ortlip

Senior Field Producer

Michael De Lazzer

Senior News Producer

Brenda Rodriguez

Segment Producers

Andrew Bartlett, Alexandra Blair, Andre Bonilla, Andy Buccat,

Melissa Buckley, Patrick Chapman, Leon Coleman, Simone Corbett,

Lawrence Dechant, Karlo Gharabegian, Larry Haro, Elizabeth Mortham,

Marcus Mulick, Darla Murray, Michael Novitz, Christopher Perez,

Robert Phillips, Michael Probert, Dan Schanks, Sean Skinder,

Carly Sloane, Nikki Snook, Michael Trahan, Christopher Wiard

Hosts

Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner

Correspondents

Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi,

Rachel Smith, Lauren Zima

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson

General Hospital ABC

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford

General Hospital ABC

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks

General Hospital ABC

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN

A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Alley Mills as Heather Webber

General Hospital ABC

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST

Kelly Clarkson

The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Young and the Restless CBS

Head Write

Josh Griffith

Associate Head Writer

Amanda L. Beall

Writers

Susan Banks, Jeff Beldner, Sara A. Bibel, Brent Boyd, Michael Conforti,

Sara Endsley, Janice Ferri Esser, Marin Gazzaniga,

Simone Hawthorne, Lynn Martin, Natalie Minardi Slater, Teresa Zimmerman

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

General Hospital ABC

Directors

Tina Keller, Robert Markham, Allison Reames Smith,

Gary Tomlin, Frank Valentini, Denise Van Cleave, Phideaux Xavier

Associate Directors

Teresa Cicala, Jillian Dedote, Peter Fillmore, Paul Glass,

Marika Kushel, Dave MacLeod, Christine Magarian Ucar

Production Associates

Nate Hapke, Kelli Kuschman

Stage Managers

Kyle Bell, Craig McManus

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

José Andrés and Family in Spain Discovery+

Executive Producers

José Andrés, Gretchen Eisele, Nicola Moody, Jane Root, Lynn Sadofsky,

Richard Wolffe

Co-Executive Producer

Anuar Arroyo

Senior Producers

Ginita Jimenez, Laia Niubò

Producers

Leticia Meruvia, Amy Rosenbaum, Peter Standring

Line Producers

Sian Atkinson, Uschi Teh

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

The People’s Court SYNDICATED

Executive Producers

Stu Billett, David Scott

Co-Executive Producer

Jeff Kopp

Supervising Producers

Michele Eppolito, Philip Vandervort

Producers

Lauren Ahmadi, Lori Mooney, Theresa Milana, Kristi Nizzo, Kathryn Posch

Segment Producers

Giulia Milana, Gabby Snell

Line Producer

Rob Cahoon

Host

Judge Marilyn Milian

Co-Hosts

Harvey Levin, Doug Llewelyn, Douglas McIntosh, Judge John Schlesinger

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Wild Babies Netflix

Executive Producers

Charlotte Crosse, Stephen Dunleavy

Producers

Gemma Brandt, Sally Cryer

Series Producer

Beth Brooks

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

Instant Dream Home Netflix

Executive Producers

Bob Asher, Jon Beyer, Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, Sue Langham,

David Metzler, Courtney Sanders, George Verschoor

Co-Executive Producers

Brenda Decesare, Jenifer Faison, Michelle Myers

Supervising Producers

Brooke Drogmund, Mary Grace Higgs

Segment Producer

Kendra Howard

Line Producers

Lisa Bilek, Mike Evans

Field Producer

Brian Gonzalez

Consulting Producer

Tony Sam

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Eat This With Yara AJ+

Executive Producer

Shadi Rahimi

Senior Producer/Host

Yara Elmjouie

Producers

Adrienne Blaine, Rich Cooper

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Variety Power of Women: Changemakers Lifetime

Executive Producers

Annie Allen, Brie Bryant, Shura Davison, Chet Fenster,

Richard Foster, Dea Lawrence, John Ross, Kristy Sabat,

Sharon Scott, Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Amy Winter

Supervising Producer

Pat Nugent

Producers

Jordan Mancuso, Dayna Wolpa

OUTSTANDING EDUCATIONAL AND

INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM

Italy Made with Love PBS

Executive Producers

Patrick Greene, Marie Guinto, Jerry Liwanag

Co-Executive Producer

Francis Ramirez-O’Shea

Producer

Francesca Pedrazza Gorlero

Consulting Producers

John Cullum, David S. Falcone, David Konschnik

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL

Recipe for Change: Standing up to Antisemitism YouTube Originals

Executive Producers

Philip Byron, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson,

LeBron James, Joel Relampagos

Co-Executive Producers

Camille Maratchi, Courtney Whitaker

Supervising Producers

Scott Brofman, Lauren Vrazilek

Producers

Chelsea Allen, Sandra Siso Gauches

Line Producers

Kevin Goddard, Rob Jackson, Cherisse McKenzie, Heather Sokolow

Consulting Producer

Todd Shotz

Hosts

Ilana Glazer, Moshe Kasher, Idina Menzel

Talent Producers

Jordana Kalmanowitz, Stephanie Pepper, Ashley Posimato, Jen Proctor

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM PROGRAM

My Mark featuring Marcus Samuelsson Condé Nast / Bon Apetit

Executive Producers

Justin V. Barocas, Julie Burns Chef Marcus Samuelsson

Producers

Dani Dufresne, Derek Evans, Carlos Naude, Scott Nelson

Director

Abby Fuller

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The Drew Barrymore Show SYNDICATED

“Drew’s Got the Beat”

Senior Producer

Donna Baker

Associate Producer

Melinda Abbot

Creative Director

Shannon Mattaro

Director

Ric Serena

Editor

Karl Jacobsen

Graphic Artist

Dena McFadyen

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Justin Sutherland

Taste the Culture tbs I TNT I truTV

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Mike Corey

Uncharted Adventure The Weather Channel

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A

DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Island of the Sea Wolves Netflix

Writers

David Fowler, James Honeyborne, Jeff Turner

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA

DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Home Apple TV+

Directors

Katy Chevigny, Lebogang Rasethaba

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA

DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED

Director

Joe Terry

Associate Director

Diana Horn

Stage Managers

Callan Chapman, Chris Hines, Ran Lowe

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

Home Apple TV+

Composers

Christopher Bear, BJ Burton, Garron Chang, Demián Gálvez,

Amanda Jones, Camilo Lara, Aska Matsumiya,

Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Cali Wang, Adrian Younge

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

American Anthems PBS

“Life is Sweet”

Composers & Lyricists

Jennifer Nettles, Bill Sherman

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED

Lighting Designer

Darren Langer

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO

The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED

Technical Director

Tom Henson

Camera Operators

Dean Andersen, Ralph Bolton, Drew Jansen, Dick Mort,

Richard Pitpit, Eric Taylor

Video Control

Wade Bobbitt

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

Island of the Sea Wolves Netflix

Camera

Russell Clark, Samuel Ellis, James Frystak, Maxwel Hohn, Matthew Hood,

Kieran O’Donovan, Dave Pearson, Adam Ravetech, Robin Smith, Darren West

OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

Island of the Sea Wolves Netflix

Editors

Erin Cumming, Jacob Parish, Steve Phillips, Jeanne Slater

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

The Book of Queer Discovery+

Supervising Editor

Jen Woodhouse

Editors

Esteban Argüello,Colin Hargraves, Tiffany Risucci,

Aaron Paul Rogers, Jennifer Roth, Lori Szybist, Simon Tondeur, Bryn Vytlacil

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED

Production Mixer

Jim Slanger

Monitor Mixer

Bob Lewis

Front of House Mixer

Eddie Marquez

Music Mixer

Robert Venable

Pre-Production Mixers

Danny Cruz, Jeff Hickman,

Kevin Shannon, Jennifer Vannoy-Rounsaville

Pre-Production Music Mixer

Rachel Orscher

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

Island of the Sea Wolves Netflix

Sound Supervisors

Jonny Crew, Kate Hopkins

Re-Recording Mixers

Ben Peace, Hannah Gregory

Music Scoring Mixer

Tyson Lozensky

Sound Editors

Nicholas Allan, Tom Mercer, Luke O’Connell, Owen Peters

Music Editor

Harsha Thangirala

Foley Artists

Paul Ackerman, Rory Joseph

Foley Editor

Ellie Bowler

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

Down to Earth with Zac Efron Netflix

Designer

Jeremy Samples

OUTSTANDING CASTING

General Hospital ABC

Casting Director

Mark Teschner

Associate Casting Director

Lisa Booth

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET

DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

The View ABC

Art Director

Mark Erbaugh

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Costume Designer

Jeresa Featherstone

Wardrobe Supervisors

Renee V. Brunson, Anabel Shuckhart

Costume Stylists

Shirin Enayati, Tayo Fajemisin, Lucy Flores, Ross Fuentes,

Jennifer Johns, Patrice Johnson, Gail Mosley, Angelo Santos

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

Red Table Talk Facebook Watch

Hairstylist

Neeko Abriol

Makeup Artists

Steven Aturo, Leann Hirsh