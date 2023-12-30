Breaking
Best of 2023: Favorite New Podcast
America Ferrera to Receive SeeHer Award
South to Black Power Sneak Peek
Death by Fame Season 2 Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip RHONY Legacy Preview
Aberrance Sneak Peek
Expats Sneak Peek
Susan Lucci Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023
Doctor Who Holiday Special Sneak Peek
Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/11/2023
First Time Buyer’s Club Sneak Peek
Black Cake Earns SOFEE
Let Us Prey: A Ministry of Scandals Preview
So You Think You Can Dance Returns for Season 18
Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 Winners
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/10/2023
Critics Choice Documentary Awards 2023 Winners
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/1/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 11/16/2023
SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement Post Strike
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/8/2023
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/16/2023
The Amazing Race Recap for 12/6/2023
Big Brother Reindeer Games Cast Announced
Bob Hearts Abishola Ending in 2024
The Masked Singer: A Double Unmasking
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 9/19/2023
Killers of the Flower Moon Sneak Peek
The Masked Singer Reveal for 12/13/2023
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Finale Recap for 11/27/2023
Snake Oil Recap for 9/27/2023
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/19/2023
CW Acquires Crime Nation
Rick and Morty Season Seven Preview
Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend Preview
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Preview
Squid Game: The Challenge Sneak Peek
Snake Oil Recap for 11/8/2023
Southern Hospitality Season 2 Premiere Date Announced
Bachelor in Paradise 9 Premiere Snark and Highlights
Big Brother 25 Recap for 9/17/2023
The Brothers Sun Sneak Peek
The Amazing Race Recap for 10/4/2023
Chef Gordon Ramsay Welcomes Son
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/21/2023
On the Rise to Air on MAVTV
Candy Cane Lane Preview
Scrambled Sneak Peek
Lego Masters Finale Recap for 12/14/2023
Sat. Dec 30th, 2023

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Sammi's Favorite Things

Best of 2023: Favorite New Podcast

By Sammi Turano Dec 30, 2023 #Best of 2023 #Best of 2023: Favorite New Podcast #Favorite New Podcast #Maggie Lawson #me time with maggie lawson #psych
Best of 2023: Favorite New Podcast

Best of 2023: Favorite New Podcast

As 2023 draws to a close, we are looking back at some of our favorite things in pop culture. First up is Favorite New Podcast.

This year’s recipient is Me Time with Maggie Lawson. The Psych alum launched this podcast earlier this year and has had some incredible guests, including Tim Omundson, Kristen Doute, Melanie Lynskey and Joel McHale. Each one shares their favorite ways to unwind (spend their me time, if you will), relaxation techniques and of course, some of their favorite memories with Maggie.

Every guest has their own special story to tell, while Maggie gives her own tips on enjoying every ‘me’ moment. Maggie also has the special ability to make each guest feel at ease and the listener to feel as if they are relaxing with a girlfriend over a glass of wine.

It is a perfect way to allow people to figure out their own ways to spend their ‘me time’ and best of all, get to know more about Maggie herself.

We are proud to give Me Time with Maggie Lawson the title of Favorite New Podcast of 2023!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Celebrity Spotlight: Maggie Lawson Sammi’s Favorite Things: Vita Fede Jewelry Sesame Street to Hold Special 4-Episode Event
See also  Sammi’s Favorite Things: Van Mark Jewelry

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Sammi's Favorite Things

Sammi’s Favorite Things Friends Edition: The One With Friendsgiving Coffee

Sammi Turano Dec 29, 2023
Sammi's Favorite Things

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Central Perk Mugs

Sammi Turano Dec 29, 2023
Sammi's Favorite Things

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Baketivity

Sammi Turano Dec 24, 2023

You Missed

Sammi's Favorite Things

Best of 2023: Favorite New Podcast

TV News

America Ferrera to Receive SeeHer Award

Previews videos

South to Black Power Sneak Peek

Previews videos

Death by Fame Season 2 Sneak Peek

Audio?. Perhaps because of this abundance of cruising options across gay gran canaria, there is only one gay sauna in the south.