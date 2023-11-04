The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/31/2023

-Mary telling Whitney that she won’t show up to meet her if she doesn’t want to is such a mood.

-Justin and Whitney need to work on their communication skills…just saying.

-Heather and Monica bonding over moms and their lives is so unexpectedly sweet….it is nice to see them really relate on a different level.

-Wait, Monica’s mom just up and left her for no reason except to follow her dreams? WTF? No wonder why Monica has so many issues with her. That is so gross of her to do….who DOES that to a kid?

-Lisa needs to realize that her son is an adult and capable of making his own decisions without her hovering.

-John being so sweet to Jack and promising to be there for him makes me so happy. THIS is what he needed to hear, not Lisa’s weird stupid roommate story.

-I am so confused as to why Monica’s mom has so much control over her car.

-Okay, so it seems like Monica is paying for the car and it’s in her mom’s name…which is why she threatened to report it as stolen.

-It is sweet that Whitney wants to invite all the girls to her daughter’s birthday party. I also appreciate her being honesty when it comes to Meredith and warning her that Angie would be there.

-How was Whitney supposed to know that Meredith’s car was in the accident that she drove by? Especially when it was covered in snow?

-Whitney is right though, Meredith does have a pattern with drama.

-Angie bonding with her dad while cooking is something that makes my heart so happy because it is such a pure, sweet moment.

-Mary wishing the waitress spilled food on Whitney and calling it an omen is….a choice. At least she didn’t Karen the waitress and throw a tantrum/demand to speak to the manager.

-Whitney was trying to have a calm conversation, but Mary was not having any of it…..and just left with her wine on the table and demanding her food be packed up instead of putting it into a to-go box herself…..I have no words.

-Jack is going to the Colombia Bogota for his mission.

-Lisa assuming Jack will get shot or robbed is so ignorant. I’m actually really pissed off with how she spoke of the topic.

-Monica’s mom’s crying guilt trip looks like she is trying to get her own snowflake on the show.

-The poor waiter wants to get their order and they are acting like children. This poor waiter….I hope they left him a big tip.

-Linda just goes and eats Monica’s food while shaming her for everything in her life….all while looking for aspirin.

-Hearing about Linda and Monica’s relationship and everything Monica went through completely breaks my heart. I have no words for any of this….I just want to hug her.

-Being abandoned means no forgiveness. There is no way I could forgive something like that.

-Linda needs to take accountability for her actions and actually listen to Monica about why she feels so abandoned.

-More next week, stay tuned.