TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/12/2023

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/12/2023

-Ashley and her mom shopping for flowers is so cute.

-I think it is smart for Ashley to stay out of the Candiace/Michael issue. No need to get involved in drama with her ex when they are coparenting and trying to make things work.

-I hate when people say ‘you know what you did’ because nine times out of ten, the person has no idea what they did.

-This Karen/Mia talk is lovely and it is nice that they can be civil, but there is no way it is going to last.

-Candiace is continuing to kill it with this music…I am so proud of her!

-Juan and Robyn seem so blase about their relationship issues and the allegations against him….and that is troubling.

-I already love Nnkea…she seems like a fun, smart and sassy one.

-How does one lose track of how many properties they own?

-Nneka’s husband is Dr. McModel Nightclub is cute!

-Starting and ending the day with bubbly is…..a choice.

-Wendy getting a talk show was not on my Housewives bingo card, but I cannot wait to see it when it airs.

-Do ladies really name their breast implants or is it just a Housewives thing?

-Karen is really smart to inform the ladies about cardiovascular health and to bring them to Pilates to help them become healthier.

-This class is quite….interesting…..even as a trainer, I have never done this before and I don’t think I ever will.

See also  The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap for Old Feuds Never Die

-Gizelle was graduating high school when Jason was in Pampers…when you put it that way, being a cougar isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

-This party seems kind of boring. I know that it will end in a fight later, but right now not much is happening.

-The Mia/Karen interaction subtitles are making me laugh harder than they should…no hugs, but acquaintance handshakes and acknowledgements instead.

-Ashley’s decor is gorgeous….the shade of blue she has in her living room is exactly what I want for my room when I repaint.

-Nneka is going to fit in just fine with these ladies.

-Wendy and Ashley being mature about their issues and talking things out like adults is a refreshing change from the drama we usually see.

-Wendy talking about her culture (in regards to the cursed blog article) is quite interesting.

-More next week, stay tuned!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for Sing Sing for Your SupperThe Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for Sing Sing for Your Supper The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for Jiminy CricketsThe Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for Jiminy Crickets https://www.tvgrapevine.com/2021/07/the-real-housewives-of-potomac-recap-for-jiminy-crickets/The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for 8/1/2021 Default ThumbnailThe Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for The Rumor Mill