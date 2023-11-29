Sammi’s Favorite Things: Central Perk Mugs

The holidays are upon us, can we BE anymore excited?! Before we know it “Ugly Naked Guy” will be decorating his tree, and the gift giving season will commence, and Central Perk Coffee Co. has the perfect product for your 2023 holiday gift guide. Central Perk Coffeehouse is coming late-October to 205 Newbury Street, Boston, MA. The 2023 Central Perk Coffeehouse is accompanied by a fresh updated logo and brand identity. This exclusive logo is being revealed initially in the Boston location and on a colorful new capsule collection of exclusive Central Perk Coffee Co. themed apparel, drink and kitchenware, as well as collectibles – all available for purchase at the Newbury Street coffee shop and online at CentralPerk.com. In honor of the opening, and the first-run limited-edition merchandise being sold in the coffeehouse and online – we wanted to offer you the first opportunity to showcase our CENTRAL PERK COFFEE CO. EXCLUSIVE BOSTON MUG! With Boston being the first permanent location – this cup is sure to be the perfect stocking stuffer for all of your Friends – and valued for years to come! Check Out The Product Here: Boston Two Tone Boulevard Mug – Central Perk