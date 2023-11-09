SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement Post Strike

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator sent the following message to members today:

Dear SAG-AFTRA Members:

We did it! Our historic TV/Theatrical/Streaming strike is over as of 12:01 AM this morning. After 118 days on strike, we are set to change the future of our industry with a transformative contract that includes gains for every category of SAG-AFTRA member who works this contract.

This revolutionary agreement achieves major breakthroughs in addressing compensation via residuals and protections from generative artificial intelligence technology while reaffirming the role human performers play in the production of film, television, and streaming entertainment.

Tomorrow, the National Board will meet to review the tentative agreement and vote on whether or not to send it to you, the membership, for a ratification vote.

Although full details will not be shared in advance of tomorrow’s meeting, we wanted to share just a few key deal points:

More than one billion dollars in new wages and benefit plan funding;

A streaming participation bonus;

Minimum compensation increases that break the so-called “industry pattern;”

For the first time, consent and compensation guardrails on the use of AI;

Raised Pension & Health caps that will channel more value into our funds; and

Critical protections for diverse communities.

We’re proud of the phenomenal efforts of our TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee, and send our sincerest thanks to you — the members — who made these gains possible by granting a strike authorization prior to negotiations, and remaining resolved throughout the 118 days of our strike. Your solidarity helped us achieve the necessary leverage to secure these unprecedented gains.

We’re also grateful to our union siblings who stood by our side – literally and figuratively – from the very beginning. We truly could not have succeeded without your unwavering support.

Effective immediately, all SAG-AFTRA members should fulfill their contractual obligations and return to work. Members and influencers may resume services relating to publicity and the promotion of motion pictures produced under the CBA and Television Agreement, without consequence or conflict with the union.

Please keep an eye out for an email from SAG-AFTRA and follow us on social media (@sagaftra) for news on the National Board’s recommendation.

In unity,

Fran Drescher

President

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland

National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator