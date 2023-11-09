On the Rise to Air on MAVTV

MAVTV – the world’s premier media platform for passion-fueled motorsports, powersports and automotive programming – has announced that four highly anticipated episodes of “On the Rise” will premiere tonight. The original documentary series delves into the personal journeys of promising young racers across the two-wheel and four-wheel motorsports worlds. Each episode follows a different driver chasing the dream of competing at the highest level.

“The future of motorsports is bright, and we’re proud to be giving fans an exclusive and in-depth look into the lives, raw talent, challenges and triumphs of some of the most promising young racers – whether it’s in NASCAR’s ARCA series to Supercross and everything in between,” said MAVTV President CJ Olivares. “The next episodes are as compelling as ever, touching stock cars, dirt bikes and open-wheel. ‘On the Rise’ further reflects MAVTV’s larger strategic shift toward deeper storytelling and forging a stronger connection between motorsports fans and some of the top athletes and teams outside of just racing on the weekends.”

“On the Rise” – New Episodes Dropping on MAVTV

Gavan Boschele – Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. ET

Gavan Boschele, a prodigious racing talent, is one of the youngest drivers within Team Chevy’s driver development program. Boschele races a diverse array of cars, including micro sprints, dirt and pavement sprint cars and late models across tracks nationwide.

Jaxon Bell – Nov. 9 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Jaxon Bell, following in the footsteps of his father, former IndyCar driver Townsend Bell, has made waves in the 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series. With promising performances in the Toyota GR Cup and a growing presence in the championship, Bell’s journey in motorsports is one to watch closely.

William Sawalich – Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. ET

William Sawalich, a first-generation driver from Eden Prairie, Minn. has quickly made a name for himself, aiming to become the first person from Minnesota to win NASCAR’s Truck, Xfinity and Cup series. His breakout season in 2022 and continued success across different series and teams showcase his determination and skill. William currently races for Joe Gibbs Racing in the ARCA Menards Series, Tricon Garage in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Setzer Racing and Development in the Late Model Stock division and Wilson Motorsports in the Super Late Model division.

On the Rise: Julien Beaumer – Nov. 16 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Julien Beaumer, at just 16 years old, has been making significant strides in the amateur ranks of motocross racing. His diverse experience across various bike brands and his refreshing no-nonsense style of racing mark him as one of the hottest prospects in Supercross and Motocross – currently representing Red Bull KTM in both series.

The first two episodes of “On the Rise” follow 14-year-old multifaceted driver Ben Maier, competing in various racing disciplines from road racing to off-road tracks, and 15-year-old karting driver Dane Idelson, who has begun the journey to open-wheel racing and is training to achieve his dream of becoming Formula One World Champion. Fans can watch all six episodes featuring each of these dynamic young talents during a special “On the Rise” marathon airing exclusively on MAVTV on Thanksgiving Day.

Tune in to “On the Rise” exclusively on MAVTV to witness the compelling journeys of these young talents as they carve their paths in the highly competitive world of motorsports.

About MAVTV

MAVTV is the world’s premier media platform where motorsports, powersports and automotive fans dive deeper into the compelling stories behind the athletes, teams and tracks they watch on the weekends. With a diverse mix of live racing, automotive enthusiast programming and documentaries, MAVTV drives passion across two-wheel, four-wheel, pavement, dirt and water – and defines their unique subcultures. With a global reach of more than 467 million, 22 million households in North America (DIRECTV, Spectrum, YouTube TV, FuboTV and more), FAST Channels across 25 countries, 175 million connected devices and a loyal social following, the network is on a rapid growth trajectory. MAVTV’s 2023 relaunch is highlighted by original shows like “On the Rise” and “The Life” – which give fans access to the behind-the-scenes journeys of athletes, from youth to the most elite racing levels.