New York Homicide Sneak Peek for 10/21/2023

New York Homicide – Saturday, 10/21 at 9pm ET/PT

Two young women are sexually assaulted and strangled five years apart, but connected by the same unknown DNA. After both cases turn cold, NYPD and New York State police combine forces 17 years later hellbent on finding a killer.

Dora Dellvalle’s mother and brother Daniel are concerned when they don’t hear from her. When they go to her apartment, they find her door ajar, hear music coming from the bedroom. When Dora’s mom opens the door, she is horrified to find her daughter has been murdered.