Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/21/2023

It is Taylor Swift night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars! The show will celebrate the most popular singer in the world with new dances. Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribiero host, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge. Mandy Moore the choreographer is a guest judge.

After an opening dance number and message from Taylor herself, we get down to business.

Celebrity: Alyson Hannigan

Claim to Fame: American Pie, Buffy and How I Met Your Mother

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: You Belong With Me

Sammi: I would have never chosen this song for this dance, but they look adorable performing. It is not her best dance because it seems a bit off, but due to the song/dance combination that is really not her (or Sasha’s) fault. They did the best they could with what they had and made up for it with their usual heart and spirit.

Derek: She improved a lot since week one but needs to work on timing.

Mandy: She was fearless.

Bruno: Her timing was off, but he liked how it was like a romcom.

Carrie Ann: She loves her confidence and wants to see more choreography.

Scores: 7-7-8-7=29/40

Celebrity: Ariana Madix

Claim to Fame: Vanderpump Rules

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Cruel Summer

Sammi: What a beautiful dance. I am not really familiar with this song, but it is really a perfect one for a rumba. Ariana is showcasing her talent and growth and I think she is in the semifinals after this dance.

Mandy: She commanded the stage.

Bruno: It was classic and elegant.

Carrie Ann: It was powerful and full of technique.

Derek: She embodies the character and tone of the dance.

Scores: 9-9-9-10=37/40

Celebrity: Jason Mraz

Claim to Fame: Grammy winning singer

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Don’t Blame Me

Sammi: He wanted a comeback and he got it….that was the best dance he has done thus far and shows how committed he is to the show and how determined he is to win! WOW!

Bruno: He is back!

Carrie Ann: He was the heart of the fire!

Derek: The dance had everything.

Mandy: Grounded and epic.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!! SECOND OF THE SEASON!!!

Celebrity: Harry Jowsey

Claim to Fame: Too Hot to Handle

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Rumba

Song: August

Sammi: He still has a lot of room for improvement, but he is miles above where he was when he began the competition. I also seems to be letting go and enjoying the whole process.

Carrie Ann: He has more content in the dance but needs more work.

Derek: He has a blank space face, but is comfortable and confident.

Mandy: He did well and was easy on the eyes.

Bruno: He calls them out for kissing and thinks it was a good attempt.

Scores: 8-7-8-7=30/40

Celebrity: Charity Lawson

Claim to Fame: Bachelor/Bachelorette

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Look What You Made Me Do

Sammi: This is by far my favorite of her dances…..it has everything and more….chemistry, technique and power…..I am obsessed with it!

Derek: It was clean and precise.

Mandy: It had everything, but it was predictable.

Bruno: It had pinpoint accuracy.

Carrie Ann: Her lines are unmatched but she wants more.

Scores: 9-10-9-10=38/40

Celebrity: Xochitl Gomez

Claim to Fame: Babysitters Club on Netflix, Marvel

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Paper Rings

Sammi: She is one of the best dancers we have this season….for someone who is so young, she has talent, wisdom and maturity far beyond her years….and it shines through her performances.

Mandy: It was poetry in motion….and she gives her a friendship bracelet.

Bruno: She had celebration and ease of movement.

Carrie Ann: She lost her focus, but she is the most animated and enthusiastic contestant ever.

Derek: She brings the dance to life but wants more body content.

Scores: 9-9-10-10=38/40

Relay time!

Xochitl and Val vs. Ariana and Pasha—Viennese Waltz to Lover—Winner: Xochitl and Val

Alyson and Sasha vs. Harry and Rylee—Jive to Shake it Off—Winner: Alyson and Sasha

Jason and Daniella vs. Charity and Artem—Cha cha cha to Lavender Haze—Winner: Jason and Daniella

The winning couples each get 3 points added to their scores.

Alyson and Sasha, Harry and Rylee and Charity and Artem are in the bottom three with Harry and Rylee going home.

More next week, stay tuned!