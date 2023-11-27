Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/3/2023
It is Latin Night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars! Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough host, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge.
After a spicy group number, we get down to business.
Artem Chigvintsev has COVID, so Ezra Sosa is filling in as Charity Lawson’s partner.
Star: Lele Pons
Claim to Fame: Social media star
Pro: Brandon Armstrong
Dance: Samba
Sammi: The dance is good and has a lot of fire and spice. She has the technique down and their chemistry is red-hot!
Derek: It was spicy and she attacked the dance.
Bruno: They are the life and soul of the party, but need polish.
Carrie Ann: It was incredible and she set the place on fire.
Scores: 7-7-7=21/30
Star: Tyson Beckford
Claim to Fame: Model
Pro: Jenna Johnson
Dance: Salsa
Sammi: Those lifts are on point and he seems to be having way too much fun with it….this is so much better than last week! He is certainly gaining confidence.
Bruno: It is so much better than last week!
Carrie Ann: Complete difference this week!
Derek: It was fantastic!
Scores: 6-6-6=18/30
Star: Barry Williams
Claim to Fame: Brady Bunch star
Pro: Peta Murgatroyd
Dance: Cha cha cha
Sammi: He looks like he is having the time of his life out there. While the technique needs some work, he makes up for it with spirit and heart.
Carrie Ann: He is comfortable in his body, but he was out of sync.
Derek: He loves watching him, but gives him pointers to keep from slipping.
Bruno: He gives him places to improve, but loved it!
Scores: 5-5-5=15/30
Star: Adrian Peterson
Claim to Fame: NFL star
Pro: Britt Stewart
Dance: Samba
Sammi: It has the moves, the chemistry and the fun to make it stand out and make me smile from start to finish.
Derek: He can see the joy and love of dance in his performance.
Bruno: He did well but can soften it.
Carrie Ann: He has athletic prowess but needs refinement.
Score: 5-5-5=15/30
Star: Mira Sorvino
Claim to Fame: Oscar winning actress
Pro: Gleb Savchenko
Dance: Salsa
Sammi: This dance is dedicated to a friend who was also her salsa teacher. I can say that she did her proud because this was incredible. She still seems a bit timid, but she got the technique down pat.
Bruno: She delivered everything tastefully.
Carrie Ann: She needs more confidence, but did well…and is a dancer!
Derek: She needs more attack, but overall did a good job.
Scores: 6-6-6=18/30
Star: Xochitl Gomez
Claim to Fame: Marvel star
Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy
Dance: Salsa
Sammi: This is by far the best dance of the night so far…it has everything, technique, fire, excitement and everything in between! I love it.
Carrie Ann: Salsa is her superpower and she is like a young Rita Moreno.
Derek: It was exceptional!
Bruno: It was a power salsa.
Scores:8-8-8=24/30
Star: Ariana Madix
Claim to Fame: Vanderpump Rules
Pro: Pasha Pashkov
Dance: Samba
Sammi: The dance is sexy AF…..she has some talent. WOW, the two of them have hot chemistry and she really seems to be taking what he tells her to heart and putting it all into her dancing.
Derek: The samba rolls were impressive and she is a natural performer. She just needs some refinement.
Bruno: It was hot and so sexy…but she missed one step.
Carrie Ann: She did well, but needs to finish her movements.
Scores: 6-7-7=20/30
Star: Maurico Umansky
Claim to Fame: RHOBH and Buying Beverly Hills
Pro: Emma Slater
Dance: Salsa
Sammi: He definitely improved from last week. There is more passion and technique in his routine, making it obvious that he is taking this seriously. There is a mistake, but they powered through.
Bruno: There were a lot of mistakes but he is a Latin lover.
Carrie Ann: She agrees with the mistakes but compares him to Kelly Monaco.
Derek: A setback leads to a comeback.
Scores: 4-4-4=12/30
Star: Alyson Hannigan
Claim to Fame: American Pie, Buffy, HIMYM
Pro: Sasha Farber
Dance: Tango
Sammi: That is a vast improvement from last week! Damn, girl! It has a lot of good technique, plus she seems to be adding her own flavor and spin to it, making it even more special.
Carrie Ann: It was beautiful and a great comeback.
Derek: It was all there and he is so proud of her.
Bruno: It was full of focus and drama.
Scores: 7-6-6=20/30
Star: Charity Lawson
Claim to Fame: The Bachelor/Bachelorette
Pro: Ezra Sosa (subbing for Artem)
Dance: Cha cha cha
Sammi: I am impressed that she was able to adapt to a new partner on such short notice. I also adore Ezra! They did a great job and she is proving to be a contender this season.
Derek: They did well, but she needs to work with connecting with her partners.
Bruno: She was working it!
Carrie Ann: She offers some pointers but enjoyed it.
Scores: 7-7-7=21/30
Star: Harry Jowsey
Claim to Fame: Too Hot to Handle
Pro: Rylee Arnold
Dance: Salsa
Sammi: That was….fun and interesting. He seems like he got a bit lost through part of the routine, but made up for it with his spirit.
Bruno: He sees effort but offers places to improve.
Carrie Ann: He is improving and being inexperienced is what the show is all about.
Derek: He was ahead of the music, but did well.
Scores: 5-5-5=15/30
Star: Jamie Lynn Spears
Claim to Fame: Zoey 101, Sweet Magnolias
Pro: Alan Bersten
Dance: Cha cha cha
Sammi: It was a lot of fun and despite making a couple of mistakes, she seems to have given it her all.
Carrie Ann: She gives some pointers on where to improve.
Derek: She improved from last week.
Bruno: She came out of her shell and did a good job.
Scores: 6-5-5=16/30
Star: Jason Mraz
Claim to Fame: Grammy winning singer
Pro: Daniella Karagach
Dance: Rumba
Sammi: What a way to end the evening! WOW, he has some moves and really seems to be taking this seriously…..he is putting everything into this dance and it is obvious how much he wants to do well.
Derek: He gushes over how much he loved it!
Bruno: He is impressed with how well he did with the more difficult moves.
Carrie Ann: She points out a misstep but thinks it was exceptional.
Score: 8-8-8=24/30
Results: Alyson and Sasha, Lele and Brandon, Tyson and Jenna, Charity and Ezra, Harry and Rylee, Ariana and Pasha, Mira and Gleb, Xochitl and Val, Jason and Daniella, Barry and Peta and Maurico and Emma are all safe.
Adrian and Britt and Jamie Lynn and Alan are in the bottom two with Jamie Lynn and Alan going home.
More next week, stay tuned.