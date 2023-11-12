TV Grapevine

Critics Choice Documentary Awards 2023 Winners

 

Winners of the Eighth Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

BEST DIRECTOR

Davis Guggenheim – Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

BEST FIRST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Mstyslav Chernov – 20 Days in Mariupol

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Tim Cragg – The Deepest Breath

BEST EDITING

Michael Harte – Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

BEST SCORE

Jon Batiste – American Symphony

BEST NARRATION

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie – Written and Performed by Michael J. Fox

BEST ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY

Being Mary Tyler Moore

BEST HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY

JFK: One Day in America

BEST BIOGRAPHICAL DOCUMENTARY

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

American Symphony

BEST POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY

20 Days in Mariupol

BEST SCIENCE/NATURE DOCUMENTARY

Secrets of the Elephants

BEST SPORTS DOCUMENTARY

The Deepest Breath

BEST TRUE CRIME DOCUMENTARY – TIE

Lennon: Murder Without a Trial

Telemarketers

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

The Last Repair Shop

About the Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Documentary Awards are an offshoot of the Critics Choice Awards, which are bestowed annually by the CCA to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, the Critics Choice Awards are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

The Critics Choice Awards ceremony will be held on January 14, 2024 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, CA, and will be broadcast live on The CW.

