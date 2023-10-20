The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 9/19/2023

-The Trixie Motel is officially on my bucket list of places to visit.

-Trixie Mattel gives no effs about Lisa’s lost ring….and makes it clear.

-I like how everyone is pissed about Angie being there, but Mary is like who is this woman?

-Meredith is right, it is rude to bring someone to an event and not tell the hostess.

-Trixie is giving me serious leg envy…..::stares at my own short corgi legs:: I am so jealous.

-Why is Mary even there if she doesn’t like or want to be with the women?

-Mary calling Angie out for butting into the Whitney conversation is so on point for her.

-Meredith giving out gifts and leaving Angie out is rude, despite the situation. She should have waited until Angie wasn’t around.

-This shopping trip sounds like a terrible idea…picking outfits for each other….nope! Double nope to shopping in bikinis….but I will take the pre-shopping cocktail.

-Monica’s black and silver outfit is gorgeous.

-Rejected Barbies at the bottom of the toy box completely sent me…..

-I am so sick of hearing about this ring.

-They are going out to dinner in those messed up outfits?

-My shopper in Milan must be busy because my outfits consist of PJs and my personal training uniform.

-Those espresso martinis look amazing!!!

-These reveals are so boring…Whitney likes poetry, Heather likes birds….WTF?

-Mary comparing her old pet bird to a flying cat made me laugh more than it should have.

-Monica is not having it with these confessions and confesses to sleeping with her brother-in-law. Whitney expecting her to say she was sleeping with the Pope or a prophet again was funnier than it should have been.

-Warm fuzzy and cold prickly reveals…..not a good idea.

-Nobody trusts anyone and they are all fighting thanks to this stupid cold prickly game. Of course.

-Mary of course has to make the drama even more intense by bringing up how Meredith hates the fact that Angie is on the trip.

-I should take a shot every time this blasted ring is mentioned….or not….since I would probably be dead.

-Now it is a $58,000 ring?

-Meredith won’t say why she doesn’t like Angie or why she thinks she is a user…..and Monica jumping in calling her a 75 lb 4’11” girl isn’t helping.

-Chad…aka waiter NOT SECURITY gives zero effs about this and doesn’t care about kicking Angie out.

-Heather sitting there getting sloshed is such a mood.

-So Meredith just leaves crying?

-Lisa is trying to calm Meredith down, but Meredith wants to talk about the husband.

-Did she seriously spell out wasted like adults do when they don’t want a kid to know what they are saying? S-T-U-P-I-D!

-Whitney describing Meredith as a drama queen…..the cold dinner, the Amazon package…..completely sent me.

-Mary’s snark and call outs are what this show was lacking last season, despite all the drama and goodness with Jen Shah.

-You called me a PORNOGRAPHY! ::GASP:: I am with Monica, that was gasp-worthy.

-Is Heather just planning on sleeping in the car?

-I have sympathy throw up! I can’t!!! I laughed so hard I think I scared my dog….OMG.

-More next week, stay tuned!

