MR. MONK’S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE Release Date Announced

Monk returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding. 

 

ABOUT THE MOVIE  

Creator / Writer / Executive Producer: Andy Breckman  

Executive Producer: David Hoberman  

Director/Executive Producer: Randy Zisk  

Star/Executive Producer: Tony Shalhoub  

Studio: UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group  

Returning Cast: Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin, Hector Elizondo  

Format: Movie, 90 minute  

Premiere Date/Rollout: December 8, 2023 (CONFIDENTIAL) 

 

A NOTE FROM ANDY BRECKMAN (CREATOR/WRITER/EP), DAVID HOBERMAN (EP) & RANDY ZISK (DIRECTOR/EP) 

 
It’s been twelve years since the world has seen a fresh installment of MONK. The world has changed mightily in those intervening years and MONK 2023 reflects the changing world.  

   

We’re so delighted to have made a movie version of MONK, and we are thrilled that every one of our stars were so enthusiastic about coming back. But in coming back, we wanted to do a film that was worthy of our legacy. MR MONK’S LAST CASE is a story that is powerful, emotional, funny, heartwarming, and has something to say about the human condition. And it will be both familiar and surprising.  

  

 

