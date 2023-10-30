Friends Cast Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry

Friends Cast Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry in wake of his tragic death.

The cast of Friends (Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow)paid tribute to their late co-star in a moving statement to the media:

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer wrote in a statement to People on Monday. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

As previously reported, Matthew Perry died this past weekend in an apparent drowning following a cardiac event. Out of respect for his loved ones, we will not be reporting on the toxicology report or autopsy.

Several other stars, including Morgan Fairchild, Shannen Doherty and Mira Sorvino also paid tribute to the Fools Rush In alum.

TVGrapevine continues to send condolences to his loved ones.

Like this: Like Loading...