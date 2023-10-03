Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/3/2023

It is Latin Night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars! Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough host, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge.

After a spicy group number, we get down to business.

Artem Chigvintsev has COVID, so Ezra Sosa is filling in as Charity Lawson’s partner.

Star: Lele Pons

Claim to Fame: Social media star

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Samba

Sammi: The dance is good and has a lot of fire and spice. She has the technique down and their chemistry is red-hot!

Derek: It was spicy and she attacked the dance.

Bruno: They are the life and soul of the party, but need polish.

Carrie Ann: It was incredible and she set the place on fire.

Scores: 7-7-7=21/30

Star: Tyson Beckford

Claim to Fame: Model

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Salsa

Sammi: Those lifts are on point and he seems to be having way too much fun with it….this is so much better than last week! He is certainly gaining confidence.

Bruno: It is so much better than last week!

Carrie Ann: Complete difference this week!

Derek: It was fantastic!

Scores: 6-6-6=18/30

Star: Barry Williams

Claim to Fame: Brady Bunch star

Pro: Peta Murgatroyd

Dance: Cha cha cha

Sammi: He looks like he is having the time of his life out there. While the technique needs some work, he makes up for it with spirit and heart.

Carrie Ann: He is comfortable in his body, but he was out of sync.

Derek: He loves watching him, but gives him pointers to keep from slipping.

Bruno: He gives him places to improve, but loved it!

Scores: 5-5-5=15/30

Star: Adrian Peterson

Claim to Fame: NFL star

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Samba

Sammi: It has the moves, the chemistry and the fun to make it stand out and make me smile from start to finish.

Derek: He can see the joy and love of dance in his performance.

Bruno: He did well but can soften it.

Carrie Ann: He has athletic prowess but needs refinement.

Score: 5-5-5=15/30

Star: Mira Sorvino

Claim to Fame: Oscar winning actress

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Salsa

Sammi: This dance is dedicated to a friend who was also her salsa teacher. I can say that she did her proud because this was incredible. She still seems a bit timid, but she got the technique down pat.

Bruno: She delivered everything tastefully.

Carrie Ann: She needs more confidence, but did well…and is a dancer!

Derek: She needs more attack, but overall did a good job.

Scores: 6-6-6=18/30

Star: Xochitl Gomez

Claim to Fame: Marvel star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Salsa

Sammi: This is by far the best dance of the night so far…it has everything, technique, fire, excitement and everything in between! I love it.

Carrie Ann: Salsa is her superpower and she is like a young Rita Moreno.

Derek: It was exceptional!

Bruno: It was a power salsa.

Scores:8-8-8=24/30

Star: Ariana Madix

Claim to Fame: Vanderpump Rules

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Samba

Sammi: The dance is sexy AF…..she has some talent. WOW, the two of them have hot chemistry and she really seems to be taking what he tells her to heart and putting it all into her dancing.

Derek: The samba rolls were impressive and she is a natural performer. She just needs some refinement.

Bruno: It was hot and so sexy…but she missed one step.

Carrie Ann: She did well, but needs to finish her movements.

Scores: 6-7-7=20/30

Star: Maurico Umansky

Claim to Fame: RHOBH and Buying Beverly Hills

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Salsa

Sammi: He definitely improved from last week. There is more passion and technique in his routine, making it obvious that he is taking this seriously. There is a mistake, but they powered through.

Bruno: There were a lot of mistakes but he is a Latin lover.

Carrie Ann: She agrees with the mistakes but compares him to Kelly Monaco.

Derek: A setback leads to a comeback.

Scores: 4-4-4=12/30

Star: Alyson Hannigan

Claim to Fame: American Pie, Buffy, HIMYM

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Tango

Sammi: That is a vast improvement from last week! Damn, girl! It has a lot of good technique, plus she seems to be adding her own flavor and spin to it, making it even more special.

Carrie Ann: It was beautiful and a great comeback.

Derek: It was all there and he is so proud of her.

Bruno: It was full of focus and drama.

Scores: 7-6-6=20/30

Star: Charity Lawson

Claim to Fame: The Bachelor/Bachelorette

Pro: Ezra Sosa (subbing for Artem)

Dance: Cha cha cha

Sammi: I am impressed that she was able to adapt to a new partner on such short notice. I also adore Ezra! They did a great job and she is proving to be a contender this season.

Derek: They did well, but she needs to work with connecting with her partners.

Bruno: She was working it!

Carrie Ann: She offers some pointers but enjoyed it.

Scores: 7-7-7=21/30

Star: Harry Jowsey

Claim to Fame: Too Hot to Handle

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Salsa

Sammi: That was….fun and interesting. He seems like he got a bit lost through part of the routine, but made up for it with his spirit.

Bruno: He sees effort but offers places to improve.

Carrie Ann: He is improving and being inexperienced is what the show is all about.

Derek: He was ahead of the music, but did well.

Scores: 5-5-5=15/30

Star: Jamie Lynn Spears

Claim to Fame: Zoey 101, Sweet Magnolias

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Cha cha cha

Sammi: It was a lot of fun and despite making a couple of mistakes, she seems to have given it her all.

Carrie Ann: She gives some pointers on where to improve.

Derek: She improved from last week.

Bruno: She came out of her shell and did a good job.

Scores: 6-5-5=16/30

Star: Jason Mraz

Claim to Fame: Grammy winning singer

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Rumba

Sammi: What a way to end the evening! WOW, he has some moves and really seems to be taking this seriously…..he is putting everything into this dance and it is obvious how much he wants to do well.

Derek: He gushes over how much he loved it!

Bruno: He is impressed with how well he did with the more difficult moves.

Carrie Ann: She points out a misstep but thinks it was exceptional.

Score: 8-8-8=24/30

Results: Alyson and Sasha, Lele and Brandon, Tyson and Jenna, Charity and Ezra, Harry and Rylee, Ariana and Pasha, Mira and Gleb, Xochitl and Val, Jason and Daniella, Barry and Peta and Maurico and Emma are all safe.

Adrian and Britt and Jamie Lynn and Alan are in the bottom two with Jamie Lynn and Alan going home.

More next week, stay tuned.

Like this: Like Loading...