Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/10/2023

It is Motown Night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars! Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough host, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge. Michael Strahan is a guest judge.

After a fun group number, we get down to business.

Star: Barry Williams

Claim to Fame: Brady Bunch star

Pro: Peta Murgatroyd

Dance: Tango

Sammi: He seems very nervous tonight but still has such a charm about him. His technique has also improved and it looks like it is all coming together.

Derek: He is winning over everyone.

Michael: He loved it!

Bruno: He has to remain consistent, but it was a job well done.

Carrie Ann: She loves the way he sparkles when he dances.

Scores: 6-6-7-6=25/40

Star: Lele Pons

Claim to Fame: social media star

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Cha cha cha

Sammi: They are on fire! Their moves, that chemistry….everything is HOT HOT HOT!!! I loved every moment of it.

Michael: It was strong, sexy and aggressive.

Bruno: It was spot on, but a bit out of control.

Carrie Ann: She agrees about the control, but enjoyed it.

Derek: It was shaky and he offers her ideas on how to improve.

Scores:7-6-7-7=27/40

Star: Maurico Umansky

Claim to Fame: RHOBH and Buying Beverly Hills

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Foxtrot

Sammi: He’s working his way back to better scores with that dance! WOW, was that an improvement.

Bruno: He respects his hard work.

Carrie Ann: It was amazing and smooth.

Derek: He did so much better than last week.

Michael: Congratulations on a great job.

Scores: 7-5-6-5=23/40

Star: Jason Mraz

Claim to Fame: Grammy winning singer

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Jive

Sammi: This is the best dance of the night so far….I think if he keeps it up like this, he is sailing straight to the finals, no pass go….WOW!!!

Carrie Ann: She loves the transformation in him and the dance and HIM!

Derek: He is animated and playful….and it was a fantastic dance!

Michael: He dances as well as he sings and loves that he is having fun.

Bruno: It was a fun filled jive that belongs in a movie.

Scores: 9-8-9-8=34/40

Star: Alyson Hannigan

Claim to Fame: American Pie, Buffy, HIMYM

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Foxtrot

Sammi: This made me cry…especially since it was dedicated to her kids….she also showed a lot of improvement this week, both in technique and confidence. I am so impressed with the entire performance.

Derek: Her confidence grows every week…..it was a slow start, but she did well.

Michael: It made him so happy to watch.

Bruno: There were a few bumps, but it was a job well done.

Carrie Ann: She loves her confidence.

Scores: 6-6-6-6=24/40

Star: Tyson Beckford

Claim to Fame: Model

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Foxtrot

Sammi: He seems to be putting in the effort and improving, but he needs to have more confidence in himself.

Michael: He is confident, but needs to be smoother.

Bruno: He stumbled throughout part of the dance.

Carrie Ann: He is a work in progress.

Derek: He needs to work on his frame, but loves how he is having fun.

Scores: 5-5-5-5=20/30

Star: Charity Lawson

Claim to Fame: The Bachelor/Bachelorette

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Foxtrot

Sammi: Her dad visiting her for Motown week melted my heart. As for her dance…..she hits everything….the technique, the look, the artistry…all of it….she is by far one of the best dancers we have seen in a long time.

Bruno: She is going for the gold.

Carrie Ann: She was effortless and like a princess.

Derek: It was gorgeous.

Michael: It was fluid and soothing.

Scores:8-8-8-8=32/40

Star: Mira Sorvino

Claim to Fame: Oscar winning actress

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Rumba

Sammi: After all these years, I am still jealous of her legs….as someone with corgi legs. That being said, her confidence reached a whole new level tonight….she is getting there with confidence and technique, but it all needs to come together.

Carrie Ann: She felt like the character went in and out.

Derek: Everything is there, she needs focus and energy.

Michael: She is sexy and seductive.

Bruno: She did it her way.

Scores: 6-6-7-7=26/40

Star: Ariana Madix

Claim to Fame: Vanderpump Rules

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Quickstep

Sammi: She dedicates the dance to her dad, who died before he can see her make it big. Her spirit is what makes this dance….her smile, her personality….and the technique…WOW….I think this is her best dance so far….her daddy is so proud of her and cheering her on in heaven! <3

Derek: Her dad would be so proud of her because it was fantastic.

Michael: He loved watching the entire thing.

Bruno: It was a sparkling performance.

Carrie Ann: She gives her a hug because she loved it that much.

Scores: 9-8-9-8=34/40

Star: Adrian Peterson

Claim to Fame: NFL star

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Quickstep

Sammi: The dance is cute. Being in the bottom two seemed to have lit a fire under him because he showed a ton of improvement and seemed to take it more seriously this week.

Michael: He loves watching him dance.

Bruno: He appreciates that he wasn’t clunky tonight.

Carrie Ann: She wants him to work on his frame.

Derek: This is his best dance with infectious joy.

Scores: 5-5-6-6=22/40

Star: Harry Jowsey

Claim to Fame: Too Hot to Handle

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Foxtrot

Sammi: The dance is beautiful and has a prom vibe. He seems a bit awkward, but it kind of fits since it has that kind of feeling to it in the first place. (prom couple finally getting together.)

Bruno: He is charming, but he lacked musicality.

Carrie Ann: She was impressed with the performance.

Derek: They are cute together, but he needs to work on the frame and timing.

Michael: This brought….his hips out of the ice age?

Scores: 6-5-7-6=24/40

Star: Xochitl Gomez

Claim to Fame: Marvel star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Foxtrot

Sammi: First of all, her dress is gorgeous. Secondly, this is such a great way to end the night…..she has such talent and grace that goes beyond her years….I continue to be impressed with her with each passing week.

Carrie Ann: She is a dynamic performer.

Derek: She has elegance, grace and charm and is a beautiful dancer.

Michael: She looks comfortable and effortless out there.

Bruno: He loves the musicality of the dance.

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40

RESULTS! Ariana and Pasha, Mira and Gleb, Adrian and Britt, Barry and Peta, Xochitl and Val, Charity and Artem, Jason and Daniella, Lele and Brandon and Mauricio and Emma are safe.

Alyson and Sasha, Harry and Rylee and Tyson and Jenna are in the bottom three, with Tyson and Jenna going home.

More next week, stay tuned!

