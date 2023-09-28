Michael Gambon Dead at 82

Sad news for Hollywood today. Michael Gambon, known for playing Dumbledore since the third Harry Potter movie, has died. He was 82 years old.

His family released the following statement to the media:

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” the statement shared on Thursday began. “Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

He is also known for his body of theater work, as well as for appearing in Sleepy Hollow, Toys and The King’s Speech.

Michael is is survived by his wife, Lady Gambon and sons Fergus, Will and Tom.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time

